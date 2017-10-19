Report: Former Orioles outfielder Kim returns home frustrated but hopes to play in majors again in 2018

Former Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim sounded unsure about his major league future speaking to reporters on Thursday when he returned home to his native South Korea for the offseason, according to a Yonhap News Agency report

Kim — who was dealt before the non-waiver trade deadline to the Philadelphia Phillies as part of a deal that netted right-hander Jeremy Hellickson — is now a free agent after signing a two-year, $7-million contract before the 2016 season.

Upon arriving back in South Korea, Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport that he was disappointed by his 2017 season because he was unable to build on a strong first year in the major leagues with the Orioles two years ago.

“I am quite disappointed,” Kim told Yonhap. “At first, I was confident I’d do well this year. I don’t know where it all went wrong. I thought I could build on what I did last year.”

Kim led the Orioles with a .382 on-base percentage in 2016 and was projected to get additional playing time going into this past season after playing a platoon role. But the emergence of rookie Trey Mancini as the team’s everyday left fielder limited Kim to a bench role.

He made just 33 starts in left field for the Orioles, hitting just .232/.305/.288 before he was dealt to Philadelphia, where he also seldom played.

“It was frustrating when I’d get three hits one day and sit on the bench the next day,” Kim told Yonhap. “But it’s all on me. I just didn’t have it.”

Not only did Mancini’s emergence in left field make Kim expendable, but he also struggled in a pinch-hitting role, batting just .171 in those situations, and his defensive limitations didn’t make him an ideal bench piece.

Kim said that he will allow his agent to test the major league free agent market for him and said he’d have to look at his potential playing time with teams before considering a split minor-league deal to remain in the U.S.

“If I end up on a team full of prospects, I won’t get the opportunity to play. I realized that last year,” Kim said to Yonhap, referring to his time with the Orioles and Phillies.

Kim added that he was told he was traded by the Orioles at the last minute, which didn’t allow him much time to say farewell to his teammates before shipping off to the Phillies.

The Orioles’ trade for Hellickson, which also included sending minor league left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger to the Phillies, didn’t work out well as Hellickson posted a 6.97 ERA in 10 starts with the Orioles. In the deal, the Orioles covered the remaining $4.2 million owed to Kim for the remainder of the year while the Phillies picked up what was owed to Hellickson for the season’s final two months.

