Fastball fails Orioles' Kevin Gausman in his 2018 debut, a 7-0 loss to the Twins

Kevin Gausman's first pitch of the 2018 season was a 91-mph, get-me-over fastball to Minnesota Twins leadoff hitter Brian Dozier that ended up getting over the left-field fence. And it didn't get much better from there.

After another promising spring that followed another promising end to the prior season, Gausman exhibited in his regular-season debut all the red flags that skew and ultimately undermine his immense talent.

Featuring the slowest average fastball he's had as a major leaguer, Gausman allowed three home runs and left with six runs on his account in the Orioles' 7-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins before an announced Easter crowd of 17,212.

According to MLB's Statcast data, Gausman's fastball averaged 92.3 mph Sunday. Last year, his lowest game average was 94.2 mph Sept. 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to FanGraphs. His softest fastballs were measured at 89.3 mph — the slowest fastball he's ever thrown, according to the Baseball-Savant.com.

Even accounting for his plan to throw more two-seam fastballs after working on the pitch with Andrew Cashner this spring, Gausman only really got his fastball going in his third and fourth inning.

But by then, the damage was done.

After Dozier's leadoff home run, Gausman walked first baseman Joe Mauer, who advanced on a bunt single by left fielder Eddie Rosario and scored on a bloop double to left field by shortstop Eduardo Escobar. Rosario scored on a wild pitch — the first of two for Gausman on the day — and center fielder Byron Buxton singled to score Escobar shortly after. Before the Orioles took a hack, a fruitless endeavor Sunday, they trailed 4-0.

Gausman had a three-batter second inning, but third baseman Miguel Sanó hit a 92-mph fastball over the scoreboard in right field to open the third inning, and three batters later, Escobar sat back on a split-fingered fastball and drove it to center field for another home run.

The fourth inning was ultimately better — Gausman got swinging strikes with his splitter and slider, both of which were good pitches Sunday — but left a fastball over the plate that Mauer doubled into the left-field corner.

Five of the seven hits Gausman allowed — including three for extra bases — came on the fastball, a pitch he struggled to locate for much of the early part of 2017.

While Gausman learned at the end of last season to change speeds on his fastball and use it effectively in the lower velocity bands, the pitch lacked the life or location required to do that Sunday. He got six swinging strikes on the pitch, but the Twins were able to get the barrel on it more often than not.

Rule 5 draft pick Pedro Araujo allowed a home run in 1 2/3 innings of relief before Richard Bleier, Brad Brach, and Mychal Givens all set the Twins down quickly to cover the rest of the game.

