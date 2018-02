On Feb. 8, 2008, the Orioles made a franchise-altering trade when they acquired Adam Jones, along with pitchers Chris Tillman, George Sherrill, Kam Mickolio and Tony Butler, in exchange for left-hander Erik Bedard.

Four years later, the Orioles had their first winning season and playoff appearance since 1997, and they made the playoffs three times from 2012-16.

