Report: Orioles outfielder Adam Jones wins auction for Cal Ripken Jr.'s Reisterstown estate

The ownership of Cal Ripken Jr.’s regal Reisterstown estate has gone from one Orioles great to another.

This past weekend, Orioles center fielder Adam Jones — a pending free agent — purchased the immaculate 25-acre estate previously owned by Ripken, according to a report in The Athletic.

Jones was the winning bidder on Ripken’s estate during an auction conducted Saturday morning at the property, according to the report, before playing in both games of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards.

The purchase, however, shouldn’t be any indication that Jones is planning on remaining in Baltimore beyond this season, according to the report.

Browse Orioles photos from May 2018.

Jones purchased the property as a real-estate investment and did so “at a fraction” of the original purchase price of $12.5 million, according to the report, which added that Jones has purchased homes in other cities as well as investments.

When approached before Thursday’s game in Boston about the purchase, Jones said, “It’s not a story,”’ and then declined to comment further.

The property includes a six-bedroom main-house mansion, eight-car garage, a pool, movie theater and a private pond, according to the listing by DeCaro Auctions International.

It includes its own indoor training facility that includes a batting cage, gym, locker room, trainer’s room and basketball court. It also has a regulation-size baseball field on the premises.

CAPTION 5.16.18 -- The O's lost to the Phillies Wednesday afternoon, 4-1. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) 5.16.18 -- The O's lost to the Phillies Wednesday afternoon, 4-1. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION May 13, 2018 - The Orioles beat the Rays 17-1. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) May 13, 2018 - The Orioles beat the Rays 17-1. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video)

The purchase price and the identity of the buyer was undisclosed until the deal is finalized June 11, but Daniel DeCaro of DeCaro Auctions International said in a Mansion Global report that the house was “the highest selling home in Baltimore County this year.”

Ripken originally put the property on the market in September 2016 for $12.5 million. The price dropped to $9.7 million in April 2017 and was taken off the market in August.

Ripken bought the land in 1984 and built the mansion in 1987.

While Jones — the team’s longest-tenured player — has expressed his desire to remain with the Orioles, there’s been no discussion of an extension. This is the final year of a six-year, $85.5 million contract.

Jones has planted strong roots in Baltimore, including years of community work in the area, but he is open to playing elsewhere and is invigorated by the prospect of free agency.

While he has played in Baltimore for the past 11 years, Jones still lives in his hometown of San Diego in the offseason. His wife, Audie, was raised in Baltimore.

Earlier this month, Jones played in his 1,500th career game with the Orioles, becoming just the eighth player to reach that mark. His 254 homers with the Orioles rank fifth on the team’s all-time list.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard