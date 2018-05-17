6-2 loss to Red Sox extends Orioles' club-record-tying road losing streak to 13 games

The Orioles’ road losing streak continued Thursday night where it began more than a month ago against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Their 13th straight loss away from Camden Yards — a 6-2 setback that tied the franchise record for consecutive road losses — was much like the others, with the Orioles trailing early and frustrated late.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman, who had quality starts in five of his previous six outings, didn’t survive a four-run fifth inning in which he grew more uncharacteristically flustered as the frame progressed.

And the Orioles bats — the same ones that averaged more than eight runs over the first seven games of their homestand — were silenced by Boston left-hander David Price, who threw a complete game on 95 pitches.

The loss matched the longest road losing streak in the Orioles’ 64-year history, according to STATS. The Orioles lost 13 straight road games April 8-28 during their record 21-game losing streak to open the 1988 season.

On Thursday, the Orioles (13-30) managed just five hits and went into the ninth scoreless before Manny Machado’s two-run homer with two outs in the ninth.

Gausman appeared visibly rattled in the fifth — both by the Red Sox on the bases and by plate umpire Tony Randazzo’s strike zone.

The Red Sox stole four bases in the inning, and on two occasions Gausman threw to first well after the runners already broke for second base. Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez orchestrated a double steal as J.D. Martinez struck out.

In Gausman’s sequence to Ramirez, he questioned borderline ball calls by Randazzo trice and, when he ran to back up home plate after Ramirez’s single, he expressed his displeasure to the umpire on his way back to the mound.

That set the stage for Xander Bogaerts’ three-run homer that capped the inning, a 3-1 four-seamer up in the zone that Bogaerts sent over the Green Monster in left, prompting manager Buck Showalter to jump out of the dugout to pull Gausman before Bogaerts rounded third.

The tone was set with more first-inning woes, as the Orioles fell behind quickly on J.D. Martinez’s two-run homer.

Gausman was close to getting out inning unscathed, but Martinez’s homer extended what would become a 36-pitch first inning.

The Orioles have been outscored 60-18 in the first inning, and opponents are batting a robust .341 against them in the opening frame.

Gausman has struggled in the first inning, allowing eight earned runs in the first in nine starts this season.

After allowing a single to Mookie Betts to open the inning, Gausman retired the next two batters he faced, but then hung a 1-1 splitter to Martinez that he hit over the center-field fence.

Gausman would need 19 more pitches to get out of the inning. He went ahead of the next batter, Xander Bogaerts, 0-2, but couldn’t put him away with six two-strike pitches, allowing an infield single. He threw strike one to Rafael Devers but then threw four straight balls to walk him. He would need a six-pitch strikeout of Brock Holt to end the inning.

