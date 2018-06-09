Orioles blow chance to win in ninth, fall to Blue Jays, 4-3, on walk-off walk in 10th inning

The Orioles found a new way to lose Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre, sinking to a season-worst 25 games below .500 after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Toronto Blue Jays on reliever Mychal Givens’ bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning.

The Blue Jays (29-35) lost a pair of late-inning leads, but the Orioles couldn’t capitalize in a sloppy game.

Givens entered the game in the 10th, and struck out the first batter he faced. But he walked Justin Smoak on five pitches and allowed a single to Kendrys Morales. He induced a flyout from Kevin Pillar to center field, but then hit Randal Grichuk with his first pitch to load the bases.

Givens (0-2) then walked Luke Maile on four pitches on all fastballs, scoring the winning run on a borderline high pitch.

The Orioles (19-44) were able to score the tying run in the eighth inning without a single hit. Jonathan Schoop was hit by a one-out pitch by Joe Biagini, whose errant throw to first the next batter allowed Mark Trumbo to reach base. Trey Mancini drew a walk from Tyler Clippard to load the bases. Clippard nearly escaped the inning by striking out Chance Sisco, but he then buried a breaking ball in the dirt that got away from Maile and allowed Schoop to score from third.

The Orioles then failed to score the potential winning run in the ninth despite having two runners in scoring position with one out. Adam Jones was cut down at the plate on Craig Gentry’s grounder to third against a drawn-in infield and Schoop grounded out to end the inning.

The Orioles were just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Moments after the Orioles scored two runs to tie the game in the seventh, starter Kevin Gausman’s first pitch of the bottom of the inning caught too much of the plate and Randal Grichuk – a light-hitting right fielder who has been a thorn in the Orioles’ side in this series – hit it just over the left-center-field fence.

But only so much could be put on Gausman, who pitched the Orioles’ ninth quality start in 10 games, holding Toronto to three runs over 6 2/3 innings. Over the past 10 games, Orioles starters have a 3.34 ERA, but the team is 2-8 in those games because they’ve averaged just 1.9 runs over that stretch.

The Orioles scored two runs in the seventh against Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez when Mancini hit a one-out single then scored on Sisco’s double into the right-center-field gap. After Jace Peterson drew a walk, Jones’ single tied the game.

Though they were charged with no errors, the Orioles didn’t help Gausman defensively earlier in the game. Mancini made an unsuccessful diving attempt to catch Kendrys Morales’ sinking line drive to open the second inning. Gausman would strand Morales at third, but needed a strikeout-throwout double play to escape, getting Grichuk swinging before Sisco threw out Kevin Pillar trying to steal second.

With one on and no outs in the third, third baseman Danny Valencia couldn’t come up with Gio Urshela’s grounder, the ball hitting off his glove to put runners at the corners. Yangervis Solarte would drive in the runner from third with an RBI single that scored the first run of the game.

After that, Gausman found his groove, retiring eight straight – including six consecutive groundouts – before back-to-back doubles by Solarte and Teoscar Hernández gave Toronto a 2-0 lead in the sixth. Solarte’s double came after Mancini double-clutched his throw once he fielded the hit off the wall, allowing Solarte – who wasn’t running hard out of the box – to get to third.

Gausman recovered, striking out the next three batters. He struck out six and walked none while mainly working with his fastball and splitter.

