Orioles on deck: What to watch Monday vs. Indians, plus lineups, broadcast info and more

Orioles (6-16) vs. Indians (11-8)
Where: Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 5.57 ERA) vs. Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-0, 2.60 ERA)
What to watch
1. On the way up. Kevin Gausman takes the mound having allowed seven runs in 17 innings (3.71 ERA) over his past three outings, including back-to-back quality starts. With the Orioles having lost two straight, they have to hope for another good showing from Gausman to earn a four-game series split. Gausman is 2-2 with a 2.53 ERA in four career games (three starts) against the Indians.
2. One-man show. Over the past three games, the Indians have held the Orioles to six runs on 14 hits. Five of the hits and three of the runs have been driven in by Manny Machado (all on solo homers). Can the rest of the shorthanded offense help out?
3. Carrasco cruising. Much like Gausman, Indians starter Carlos Carrasco had a poor season debut. But ever since, he’s been exceptional. He has a 1.23 ERA over his past three starts, with a one-run, three-hit complete game April 11. That run might continue if he continues his career success versus the Orioles, against whom he has a 2.88 ERA.
Orioles lineup
2B Tim Beckham
DH Pedro Álvarez
SS Manny Machado
CF Adam Jones
1B Chris Davis
C Chance Sisco
RF Anthony Santander
LF Craig Gentry
Indians lineup
2B Jason Kipnis
3B José Ramírez
DH Edwin Encarnación
C Yan Gomes
CF Bradley Zimmer
RF Brandon Guyer
