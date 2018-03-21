Orioles' Hunter Harvey optioned to minor league camp after team signs Alex Cobb to fill out rotation

Hunter Harvey, the top pitching prospect in the Orioles’ farm system, arrived to the ballpark on Wednesday expecting to go face the New York Yankees in a showcase road start that could have seen him pitch his way onto the Opening Day roster if it went well.

Instead, because the Orioles signed right-hander Alex Cobb to a four-year deal to slot into their rotation as a fifth proven major league starter, and they have more pressing evaluation needs for the likes of Miguel Castro and Rule 5 pick Nestor Cortes Jr., Harvey was optioned to Double-A Bowie instead of making that start.

Harvey was saying his goodbyes before the Orioles stretched on Wednesday at Ed Smith Stadium, and the consensus from many of the major leaguers remaining was that they’d be seeing him soon. The message in his meeting from manager Buck Showalter was a positive one, he said.

“It's nothing bad,” Harvey said Wednesday after getting the news. “It was positive. I wouldn't say it was bad. We got Cobb coming in, so it makes sense. I know my role, and what I need to do.”

His charge to this point in camp was to go out and pitch well, which he had, to the tune of a 3.86 ERA in three starts. After pitching in a minor league game last week, Harvey’s chance to face a first-choice Yankees lineup was seen as a test on a lot of levels. That he was making it at all strongly suggested he was in the mix for the fifth starter job along with Mike Wright Jr., Castro and Cortes. In terms of raw talent, Harvey might have been leading at this juncture in camp.

Cobb’s signing seemed to have as many indirect impacts on him as direct ones. Sure, he’s another starter, but his presence means the Orioles may have to make a tougher decision on a pitcher further down the roster, making Harvey’s inclusion on the Opening Day roster more problematic.

“I can't really say much about that,” Harvey said. “It's their choice. I thought I'd come in with a good case, and what happens, happens.”

It's only from the outside that Harvey's spring exceeded expectations. Despite having thrown just 41 1/3 innings over the past three seasons because of injuries, the former first-round draft pick is right on the path the team prepared him for entering major league camp, and he's right where he wants to be.

"I wouldn't say more than I thought — they told me coming into spring that I'm going to get the chance to pitch, and gladly, it's been against some good teams, with good lineups," Harvey said Tuesday.

He was excited to carry on that opportunity in such a high-profile assignment, but will instead switch his focus to preparing for the minor league season ahead.

CAPTION Free-agent pitcher Alex Cobb talks about what went into his decision to sign with the Baltimore Orioles. (Baltimore Sun video) Free-agent pitcher Alex Cobb talks about what went into his decision to sign with the Baltimore Orioles. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles reporters Jon Meoli and Eduardo A. Encina discuss the team’s four-year agreement with right-hander Alex Cobb and how he fits into a rotation that’s now been upgraded from last season with Andrew Cashner and now Chris Tillman since spring training started. Orioles reporters Jon Meoli and Eduardo A. Encina discuss the team’s four-year agreement with right-hander Alex Cobb and how he fits into a rotation that’s now been upgraded from last season with Andrew Cashner and now Chris Tillman since spring training started.

Showalter has said this spring that Harvey remained in camp because the Orioles believe he's benefiting from it. But his comments both now and in January at minicamp indicate the team will be going by feel and their own plans in bringing him back this season despite his extended absences since he was last healthy in July 2014.

Showalter said there's no data to support incremental innings increases post-Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, and said there are teams using the Orioles' plan from 2016 to bring Dylan Bundy back from injury after a similar layoff. Bundy had to be in the majors that year because he was out of major league options, and pitched in relief before the All-Star break and then joined the rotation.

"It's what your eyes tell you," Showalter said. "It's what the player tells you. It's what the other team tells you. Physically, in most cases they're stronger than they were before — long before the surgery. That part of it, the physical part of it, isn't the issue. And no one has any data to back up how many innings and increment jumps. The doctors won't tell you 28 2/3 innings. They just wont do it. There's nothing to back it up. The biggest thing with Hunter is the experience level of where he's pitched. He really hasn't pitched out of A-ball."

With his assignment to Double-A Bowie, Harvey will skip High-A Frederick entirely and be just a short drive down the road from an Orioles team that clearly views him as a short-term asset in addition to their top long-term pitching prospect.

With his assignment to Double-A Bowie, Harvey will skip High-A Frederick entirely and be just a short drive down the road from an Orioles team that clearly views him as a short-term asset in addition to their top long-term pitching prospect.

Harvey has maintained all offseason that he wants to make the big leagues as soon as possible, but being able to pitch as part of a regular rotation and be healthy isn’t a shabby consolation prize.

“Meeting new guys, being back on the field again — I just missed playing,” Harvey said. “Being able to play again is awesome.”

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli