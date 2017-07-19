Orioles announce fan contest leading up to franchise's 10,000th home run

With the 10,000th home run in Orioles franchise history fast approaching, the team is hosting a unique contest for fans to predict who will hit it.

Fans are asked to predict not only who will hit the historic home run — which would make the franchise the fourth since the Orioles’ move to Baltimore in 1954 to reach 10,000 (after the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox) — but also the game situation including the inning and how many men are on base.

For choosing the correct player, the prize is a pair of tickets to a 2017 home game. One fan who accurately predicts the situation (or comes closest to it) will win a VIP package, including four tickets, parking,pregame on-field passes, and an autographed jersey from the man who hits home run No. 10,000.

The Orioles have 9,976 home runs entering Wednesday's game, and the team’s home run leaderboard has plenty of parity when it comes to candidates.

Infielders Jonathan Schoop and Manny Machado lead the way with 18 home runs apiece, while first baseman Chris Davis has 16 and the trio of Mark Trumbo, Trey Mancini and Adam Jones all have 15. Outfielder Seth Smith, with home runs on back-to-back days entering Wednesday and three in five games, is the seventh player with double-digit home runs with 11.

To enter, visit orioles.com/homerun to cast your vote.

