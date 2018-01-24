Orioles' 2018 promotional schedule highlighted by Showalter snow globe, Maryland flag jersey

The Orioles announced their promotions and special events schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday morning.

The promotions schedule includes two bobblehead giveaways: a Dylan Bundy bobblehead on June 12 against the Boston Red Sox and a Trey Mancini bobblehead on July 28 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Both will be given out to the first 25,000 fans ages 15 and over.

New giveaways include a Buck “Snowalter” snow globe to be given away June 25 to the first 25,000 fans 15 and over as part of the team’s “Halfway to Christmas” promotion.

The popular Maryland flag script jersey giveaway will return for the second straight year, this time with the Orioles giving away a black script jersey to the first 35,000 fans 15 and over on July 14. Orioles players and field staff will also wear Maryland flag script jerseys for that day’s game against the Texas Rangers.

The schedule includes the return of other popular giveaway items, such as Orioles floppy hats (June 15), Birdland Hawaiian shirts (June 30) and new Orioles garden gnomes (July 29).

The Orioles will give away pashmina scarves to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 13 and give away neck ties as part of their Father’s Day promotion on June 17.

The team will also have eight postgame fireworks nights, up from five last season, following every Friday home game from May through August.

Also, after every Sunday home game kids ages 4 to 14 can run the bases. There are 13 Sunday home games with this opportunity.

The Orioles released their promotions schedule in correlation with the single-game tickets going on sale to the general public Thursday. Those who subscribed to the Orioles’ email newsletter are eligible for a presale starting Wednesday.

Here is the complete promotions schedule:

Date; Opponent; Promotion; Eligibility

3/29; MIN; 2018 schedule magnet; All fans;

4/1; MIN; Kids’ Opening Day - Retro Oriole Bird bank; Fans 14 & under;

4/22; CLE; Earth Day tote bag; 1st 20,000 fans 15 & over;

4/29; DET; Youth Baseball & Softball Day; Pre-registered youth teams;

5/9; KC; Orioles T-shirt; All fans;

5/11; TB; Friday fireworks (postgame); All fans;

5/12; TB; Orioles car emblem; 1st 25,000 fans 15 & over;

5/13; TB; Mother’s Day pashmina scarf; 1st 20,000 fans 18 & over;

5/13; TB; Youth Baseball & Softball Day; Pre-registered youth teams;

5/16; PHI; Field Trip Day; Pre-registered students;

5/28; WAS; Orioles Memorial Day T-shirt; All fans;

5/30; WAS; Orioles cooler backpack; 1st 20,000 fans 15 & over;

6/1; NYY; Friday fireworks (postgame); All fans;

6/12; BOS; Dylan Bundy bobblehead; 1st 25,000 fans 15 & over;

6/15; MIA; Orioles floppy hat; 1st 20,000 fans 21 & over;

6/15; MIA; Friday fireworks (postgame); All fans;

6/17; MIA; Father’s Day neck tie; 1st 20,000 fans 18 & over;

6/25; SEA; Buck “Snow”alter snow globe; 1st 25,000 fans 15 & over;

6/29; LAA; Friday Fireworks (postgame); All fans;

6/30; LAA; Birdland Hawaiian shirt; 1st 35,000 fans 15 & over;

7/13; TEX; Friday fireworks (postgame); All fans;

7/14; TEX; Maryland flag script jersey; 1st 35,000 fans 15 & over;

7/26; TB; Orioles T-shirt; All Fans;

7/27; TB; Friday fireworks (postgame); All fans;

7/28; TB; Trey Mancini bobblehead; 1st 25,000 fans 15 & over;

7/29; TB; Orioles garden gnome; 1st 25,000 fans 15 & over;

8/10; BOS; Friday fireworks (postgame); All fans;

8/11; BOS; Exclusive Topps Orioles card pack; All fans;

8/12; BOS; Retro talking alarm clock; ; Fans 14 & under;

8/15; NYM; Orioles T-shirt; All fans;

8/24; NYY; Friday fireworks (postgame); All fans;

9/13; OAK; Orioles T-shirt; All fans;

9/15; CWS; Orioles lightweight hoodie; 1st 35,000 fans 15 & over;

9/16; CWS; Orioles cap; 1st 20,000 fans 15 & over;

9/28; HOU; Orioles coaster set; 1st 20,000 fans 15 & over;

9/29; HOU; Orioles puffy vest; 1st 35,000 fans 15 & over;

9/30; HOU; Orioles duffle bag; 1st 20,000 fans 15 & over

