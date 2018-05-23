Orioles can tell 'there's a real confidence there' as Kevin Gausman shines again in loss

Kevin Gausman’s splitter, devastating when at its best, is only truly so when he’s got the fastball command to back it up. Tuesday was one of those nights, even if the Orioles wasted it.

Gausman used the pitch liberally against a free-swinging Chicago White Sox lineup that whiffed on a career-high 25 of his pitches, and backed it up with a fastball that he's commanded better of late than ever before, en route to 6 1/3 shutout innings in another tough-luck Orioles loss that had little to do with him.

"I had really good feel for my fastball — felt like I was able to throw it consistently when I needed to, and when I can throw a fastball down and away consistently, usually my split is going to play off that pretty well,” Gausman said. “It was probably one of my better [splitters] I've had in the big leagues. I felt like I could throw it whenever I wanted to, whenever I got into a tight situation. And I did. It was a big pitch for me."

Considering how quiet the Orioles bats went after they staked him to a 2-0 lead, he needed every one of them. Before they did that in the second inning, Gausman gave a bit of an indication of what kind of night he'd have. He ended up allowing nine hits, creating some tense moments. Yet Gausman rose to every dicey situation he created.

He put two on, including one with his only walk of the game, in the bottom of the first inning before getting right fielder Daniel Palka to ground out on his splitter for the third out that came on the pitch in the frame. He got two more strikeouts on the pitch in a scoreless second during which he stranded two in scoring position. A fourth strikeout on his splitter came in the third inning, just after a one-out double by José Abreu, and ended a two-on, two-out threat in the fifth inning with another swinging strikeout on the pitch.

But it was his sixth inning, which started ominously, which showcased just why the splitter was so effective — hitters still had to honor his fastball. Five pitches into the inning, the White Sox had two hits to put runners on second and third with nobody out.

Gausman took advantage of the bottom of the lineup in a way top pitchers often do. He located a 1-2 fastball inside at the knees to left fielder Leury García, punctuated a three-pitch swinging strikeout with a splitter in the dirt to José Rondón, and then blew his hardest pitch of the season — a 98.9 mph fastball — past Adam Engel to strand a pair and keep the Orioles ahead.

"Just beared down," Gausman said. "I knew I had some good matchups coming up to the plate with me, and especially on Engel, the last guy, I called Chance [Sisco] out and said, ‘Let's go after this guy. Let's throw all fastballs up this whole at-bat.’ I knew they were going to be pretty aggressive, and I tried to kind of use that to my advantage."

His 10th came on another big fastball past Yoán Moncada in the seventh inning before Yolmer Sánchez chased him with a single. Moncada's swing-and-miss was his 25, with 17 coming on his splitter and three coming on his slider, a developing pitch that both he and manager Buck Showalter said shouldn't be overlooked for its quality. According to MLB’s Statcast data from BaseballSavant.com, only three pitchers this season — James Paxton, Chris Sale, and Aaron Nola — have more swinging strikes in a game.

"He was nasty tonight," said Mark Trumbo, who had four hits but dropped a fly ball in the eighth that set off a sequence that turned the lead into a loss. "That was really good."

That the Orioles gave back the lead he clung so tightly to and denied him a win for the fourth time in his sixth quality start, an outing in which he tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts, obscures the strides Gausman has made just like all the rest of those losses do. His ERA is now 3.48, he has three pitches opposing hitters from both sides of the plate have to worry about, and can still reach back for his big fastball when he needs. He's often cited Justin Verlander as the type of pitcher who he wants to be like, with the fastball always in reserve for big moments late in games. He's been that lately.

"What I like is he's pitching, and when he's got to go get a little bit extra, he goes and gets it," Showalter said. "That's been fun to watch. There's a real confidence there, and you can tell he feels good where he is with all his pitches. There's not just one thing. And if he thinks someone's not going to get off the fastball, then he's got weapons to go to. But his command was good, too. He got a lot of strikes called on both sides of the plate. That was good to see."

