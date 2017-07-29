Varying speeds leading to better results for Orioles' Kevin Gausman

As Kevin Gausman tries to turn around his season and build on a handful of strong starts this month, he's looking to a pitcher who has been an idol of his since before he was a professional.

Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander, Gausman said, has the uncanny ability to build up his fastball over the course of a game, all the while keeping hitters off balance with a variety of speeds that they never quite time out.

"He's one of those guys who the first couple innings is 92, 93 [mph], and by the seventh, eighth inning is 98-99,” Gausman said. “That's one thing I've always thought would be great to be able to do. Some days, it's a little easier to do than others. ... But obviously, changing speeds is what you're trying to do as a pitcher. If you have one pitch and you can change it to three different speeds — we'll just say 91, 95 and 99 [mph] — I think it definitely makes things a little harder on these guys."

Manager Buck Showalter said a fastball could be four different pitches, or six if you mix in a two-seam fastball at times. Caleb Joseph, who has caught Gausman's past two starts, said a range as wide as Gausman has can be like 10 different pitches.

All agree that Gausman has found his stride of late by focusing more on commanding his fastball rather than blowing it past people, and that has provided a blueprint for the final two months of the season, beginning Saturday at the Texas Rangers.

"I look at my good starts that I've had, and that's one thing I've been able to do is throw a pitch 92 where I want to rather than 98 and not necessarily know exactly where it's going to go," Gausman said. "That's one thing I've been trying to do a lot more lately."

"It's still the best pitch in baseball, a well-located fastball," Showalter said. "It starts and stops with that."

Especially when he pitched six innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts against these same Rangers on July 19, and again Monday when he spun six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, Gausman's concerted effort to mix speeds has produced results.

According to Statcast data from BaseballSavant.com, Gausman's fastball averaged 94.5 mph Monday, his lowest of the month. His hardest was 97.8 mph, his softest 89.8 mph, which was his second-biggest gap of the month. His fastball averaged 95 mph the start before. And by subtracting, he has coaxed more swinging strikes on it and induced weaker contact.

Joseph said it has been a "considerable" part of his turnaround.

"I think he's focused on doing that, taking some off the speed of the pitch," Joseph said. "I don't think it's necessarily two-seam. It's just adding and subtracting with the four-seam. But to me, the biggest reason for his success is the number of pitches that he locates. He's done a really nice job of locating pitches, then you add in the fact that you have potentially a 10 mph difference on the fastball and you locate it — that's like 10 different pitches. So I think some of it has to do with taking some off the heater and focusing on locating the pitch, but mostly, it's just actual execution of fastball location."

Combined with a better feel for his changeup-splitter combination, and with a slider to work off the fastball, Gausman's July rate stats have been much better than previous months.

It's all skewed by the eight-run, three-inning outing against the Chicago Cubs where Gausman allowed four home runs. But even with that, he's striking out 12.8 batters per nine innings and walking 2.8 per nine innings this month, both the best of any month in the season. His FIP (fielding-independent pitching), which calculates ERA based on home runs, strikeouts and walks, is 3.85, a full run better than his actual ERA of 4.85 this month.

It all leaves his ERA at 5.79 in 22 starts, a far cry from where the Orioles expected their Opening Day starter to be four months into the season.

Joseph, like Showalter, has seen all of the Orioles starters find such success by locating better at one point or another. The hope for Gausman as he and the Orioles look to salvage their season is that he sticks with it.

"I don't know if it's necessarily like trying to fool them by the speed difference versus just the sold-out focus on locating a pitch," Joseph said. And if it means backing off a tick. ... I think that's what a lot of pitchers these days are forgetting, is you can have multiple pitches with the fastball, especially the way radar gun readings are now. Guys tend to look up there and it's more of a max-effort type of game now. So when you have the ability to run the ball up there 100 mph like Kevin does, you can back off, too."

