Gausman's sudden struggles to control running game for Orioles are strange to say the least

Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman had not allowed a single stolen base in eight starts this season heading into Thursday night. No base runner had even attempted to steal against him this season, and over the course of his career, Gausman has controlled the running game well, allowing just 20 stolen bases in nearly 700 major league innings.

So how did the Boston Red Sox swipe five bases in 4 2/3 innings — including four in a four-run fifth — against Gausman in the Orioles’ 6-2 loss at Fenway Park?

Three of the five steals — all of second base — came after Red Sox base runners took huge jumps off first. Two drew pickoff throws to first that were far too late to catch the runner at second.

Michael Dwyer / AP The Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, stands next to Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop after stealing second during the fifth inning in Boston. The Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, stands next to Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop after stealing second during the fifth inning in Boston. (Michael Dwyer / AP)

“I don’t know,” Gausman said. “I think it’s maybe something I need to take a look at, see if I’m doing a little … every pitch. I thought it was weird that two of the three times they stole on me, I was picking. It kind of raises some eyebrows as to how they knew and those types of things, but that’s all on me.”

It is a bizarre scenario that a pitcher with such success holding runners would suddenly struggle so mightily, let alone allow such huge jumps.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter indicated that Gausman was slow to step off the rubber.

“Just early breaks and not having the awareness to step off,” Showalter said. “Threw over, but you’ve got to step off.”

In that fateful fifth inning, Gausman allowed a double steal — Mookie Betts took third and Hanley Ramirez swiped second on the trail — that didn’t draw a throw from newly recalled catcher Andrew Susac after a pitch on which Gausman struck out designated hitter J.D. Martinez.

“I don’t think it’s frustrating,” Susac said. “I feel, we’re trying to make pitches out there. I know Kev was trying to bear down on Martinez on the double steal. A couple of miscommunications on the pickoff, or whatever when they were stealing. But I’m not frustrated at all. It’s a team game, so the stolen base at the end it’s on Gaus and I, but it is what it is.”

Gausman’s inability to control the running game definitely played a part in his struggles. Martinez’s two-run homer in the first came after Betts, who stole three bases on the night, swiped second to move into scoring position. And the four steals Gausman allowed in the fifth were compounded by frustration he showed on the mound from not getting borderline calls and check-swing appeals from plate umpire Tony Randazzo.

“We try to control the things that we can control and everything else, it’s not in our control, we can’t,” Gausman said. “That might have been a difference between me giving up four runs or five runs rather than six. Those are the things that might allow me to go out for the sixth inning again and save the bullpen. So, there’s a lot of variables that go with me messing that up.”

