Orioles sign former Indians right-hander Perci Garner to minor league deal

The Orioles continued to build organizational pitching depth Thursday by signing right-hander Perci Garner to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training, according to industry sources.

Garner’s only experience in the majors came in 2016 with the Cleveland Indians, when he had a 4.82 ERA in 9 1/3 relief innings. His late-season call-up came after he dominated the Double-A and Triple-A levels, recording a 1.83 ERA over 78 2/3 relief innings.

He pitched in just 13 minor league games last season, compiling a 6.89 ERA over 15 2/3 innings. Hindered by a wrist injury he reportedly suffered while powerlifting during spring training, he opened the season on the Triple-A disabled list and returned in late May, shuttling between Triple-A and Double-A.

Garner didn’t pitch after July 14. He was designated for assignment, released and re-signed to a minor league deal before landing on the disabled list again with a right calf strain.

Primarily a reliever since 2015, he relies heavily on his sinker — a pitch he threw 72.3 percent of time in his brief time in the majors in 2016 — and has induced a high-ground-ball rate over his minor league career.

Garner, who will turn 29 this month, was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010 and pitched five seasons with that organization before being released before the 2015 season and signed by the Indians.

With the 20 pitchers already on the Orioles’ 40-man roster plus the six whom the club previously announced it had signed to minor league deals — and are also likely to be in major league camp — the addition of Garner would bring the number of pitchers in big league camp to 27 without the front office truly addressing the need for at least three starters to fill out the rotation.

Garner announced his signing on Twitter late Thursday night.

And Garner’s agency, MSM Sports, confirmed that Garner has signed with the Orioles on Twitter. The signing was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

