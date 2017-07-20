Iron Throne to visit Camden Yards on Aug. 22 as part of 'Game of Thrones' night

In the midst of a weeklong heat wave in Baltimore, the Orioles announced that winter is coming to Camden Yards next month.

The club will join a host of major league teams this year to hold a “Game of Thrones” night, including an appearance of the Iron Throne and a T-shirt depicting center fielder Adam Jones as a "Watcher on the Wall."

The event, which will be held August 22 with the Oakland Athletics in town, has special ticket packages required to take part in the entire set of festivities. The night will begin with a cookout by the bullpens with food and drinks and a guaranteed photo opportunity on the Iron Throne.

Those who purchase the packages will also get the limited edition shirt featuring Jones wearing a fur cloak while patrolling center field.

Earlier this year, Major League Baseball and HBO, the massively popular show’s cable home, announced a series of 21 dates at 21 MLB parks to promote the show’s seventh season. New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard, now on the disabled list, will make a cameo on the show this season as a Lannister soldier.

When the Orioles were in Minnesota on July 6, Target Field was hosting their own “Game of Thrones” night.

Tickets begin at $45 for the event, and can be found at mlb.com/orioles/tickets/info/game-of-thrones.

