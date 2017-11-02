Seven Orioles officially become free agents

Seven Orioles players officially became free agents Thursday the day after the official end of the 2017 season.

Designated hitter Pedro Álvarez, utility man Ryan Flaherty, outfielder Craig Gentry, right-hander Jeremy Hellickson, right-hander Ubaldo Jiménez, outfielder Seth Smith and right-hander Chris Tillman were among the 149 major league players who became free agents Thursday, according to a release from the players union.

The Orioles now have five days beginning Thursday to negotiate exclusively with their own free agents. Clubs can begin negotiating with all free agents Tuesday.

Three other members of the 2017 team could also become free agents in the coming days. The Orioles have a $14 million club option on shortstop J.J. Hardy’s contract and a $12 million option to retain left-hander Wade Miley for next season. The club is expected to decline both, giving Hardy a $2 million buyout and Miley a $500,000 buyout.

Catcher Welington Castillo also has a $7 million player option for next year. If he declines the option, he will become a free agent.

Castillo has until Saturday to exercise his player option.

