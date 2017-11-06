Orioles free agent pitching primer: How the club can address their starting rotation needs

With free agency beginning at 5 p.m. Monday and one major issue facing the Orioles — their threadbare starting rotation — the club could take several different avenues to fill their needs.

When the Orioles had fewer gaps to fill in their starting rotation in the past, they took a wait-and-see method for the market to play out and for the calendar to turn to January to make their major business.

But with a change in the qualifying offer system that significantly lessens the penalty for the Orioles to sign a player who rejected one, and around $40 million in salary flexibility from last year's payroll, there's a chance for the Orioles to change their approach a bit and splash early to fill out a rotation.

Each method has its own benefits and drawbacks, but the idea is that the Orioles will likely need to add three starting pitchers of some pedigree to supplement returners Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman, with maybe one on a minor league deal to compete with the likes of Gabriel Ynoa and Miguel Castro for a rotation spot in spring training.

Whichever way they approach things, the quality of pitchers that come to Baltimore will reflect it.

Big-ticket method

The weekend's news that right-hander Masahiro Tanaka didn't want to risk opting out of his final three years with the New York Yankees and will stay with that burgeoning American League power significantly thins the top end of the starter pool, which now features the likes of Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta as the headliners. Both will likely be priced out of the Orioles' range and will have their pick of teams to decide from anyway, but the next tier of free agents who could be in their sights includes Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn.

Both have had Tommy John surgery and were back to full health in 2017, with Cobb projected to receive a four-year, $48 million contract and Lynn projected for four years and $56 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors' predictions. The nod in any situation where the Orioles are supremely aggressive in the starting pitching market and pounce on one of these two should go to Cobb for his experience in the American League and his ability to miss bats, as Lynn had the worst year of his career in several peripheral categories.

While there are some minor non-arm-related durability issues with Cobb, he's had nothing but success at the major league level, posting a 3.66 ERA in a career-high 167 1/3 innings in 2017 and entering free agency with a career 3.50 ERA. He'll be searching for a contract in the range of Ubaldo Jiménez's ill-fated four-year, $50 million deal, but the Orioles’ issues with that contract shouldn't impact this one. Signing Cobb early for market value would be a different and more aggressive move than signing Jiménez in February because he was their only option.

Say Cobb does get $13 million per year for four years with the Orioles, giving them a long-term core of Cobb, Bundy, and Gausman in the rotation. They'd probably need to go deeper into the market for another option, and sign at least one on the inexpensive side.

If they wanted to still go with a pitcher who is young for a free agent and could develop into something more, Colorado right-hander Tyler Chatwood fits the bill. He just completed his age-27 season and while it included a stint in the bullpen, he's had sub-4.00 ERAs the last two full healthy seasons he pitched (around Tommy John surgery in 2014). Chatwood has a big fastball and keeps the ball on the ground, which the Orioles like in Camden Yards. With a projected contract of three years and $20 million, it's a long-term commitment for the Orioles, but a manageable and fair one if that's what it takes.

In order to fill their desire for a left-handed pitcher, someone like Derek Holland could be an inexpensive option after a down season with the Chicago White Sox.

But because in this scenario the team is going to be spending so heavily on Cobb and Chatwood, with roughly $20 million committed to the pair, this option might include a flier or two as the back-end pieces, where they hope to sneak a worthy starter in from Asia or as a minor league free agent on a low-cost deal. Someone like Anibal Sanchez or Tyson Ross could be had for cheap.

If fans see a big investment like Cobb plus some upside in Chatwood and one of their own young starters also filling out the rotation, there can be no groaning about a lack of inaction.

Live in the middle

Perhaps the most likely route is instead of the Orioles paying one pitcher at market value on a long-term contract, they could sign a handful of mid-market pitchers on shorter but fair deals to both sides. This brings up names that the Orioles are frequently linked to, as it turns out.