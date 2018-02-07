Former Orioles utility man Ryan Flaherty signs with Phillies

Utility man Ryan Flaherty, who has been a key piece on Orioles clubs the past six years, has agreed to on a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to industry sources.

The Orioles had interest in bringing Flaherty, 31, back and had been in discussions with him in recent days, but they couldn’t put a comparable offer together before Flaherty decided to sign with the Phillies, according to a source.

Obscured by the team’s need for three starting pitchers to fill out its starting rotation, the Orioles are also still searching for a utility infielder as spring training opens next week in Sarasota, Fla.

Not only did the Orioles seek a reunion with Flaherty to fill the utility position, but they also had a failed pursuit of veteran Ryan Goins, who signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Flaherty, acquired in the Rule 5 draft from the Chicago Cubs before the 2012 season, has spent his entire big league career with the Orioles. He hit just .215/.284/.355 over his six years with the Orioles, but offered tremendous value by being able to play around the diamond.

He spent his most time at second base, but also started at third base, shortstop, right field, left field and first base.

Flaherty played in just 23 major league games last season — the fewest in his major league career — after missing two months with a right shoulder strain.

As of now, Engelb Vielma, Luis Sardiñas and Rubén Tejada will compete for the utility infielder spot this spring.

