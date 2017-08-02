Five Orioles stats that stand out: Previewing Jeremy Hellickson's debut

Orioles right-hander Jeremy Hellickson's arrival has coincided with a renaissance among his new rotation mates and tonight he gets his chance to join them.

He'll do so attempting to bring his repertoire back to the American League East for the first time since 2013, and with an interesting set of background stats behind his 2017 performance.

Hellickson is known as a durable strike-thrower, but what happens when he's in and around the zone this year has been different from the past.

Here are five stats that stand out regarding new Orioles starter from his 20 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies this year.

5.21 – Hellickson's pitching to contact a bit more this season, it seems, and missing fewer bats. His 5.21 strikeouts per nine is 72nd out of 73 qualified major league starters this year, with only San Francisco's Ty Blach lower at 4.46 per nine innings. That lack of strikeouts for Hellickson seems owed to his 8.6 percent swinging strike rate, which is 55th among qualified starters. But that's not to say they don't swing at his offerings—his swing rate is 17th at 48.7 percent and his contact rate against on swing is 82.7 percent. [Source: FanGraphs]

.255 – When opponents do make contact, on average, not much good happens. His .255 opposing batting average on balls in play (BABIP), which is eighth-lowest in baseball among qualified starters. He's always pitched to weak contact in his career, with only one of his eight major league seasons ending with opponents posting a BABIP over the expected league-average of .300. It's not all owed to grounds balls—his 35.1 percent ground ball rate is seventh-lowest in the game. But the balls in the air are finding gloves more often than not — at least not when they're finding the seats. [Source: FanGraphs]

10.5 – Since joining the Phillies last season, Hellickson's cut fastball has been a bigger part of his repertoire. After throwing it sparingly over the first six years of his career, Hellickson threw a cutter 9.1 percent of the time last season and on 10.5 percent of his pitches this year. Opponents are hitting .291 off the pitch in the last two seasons, the best clip of any of his pitches in that span, but Hellickson has credited the pitch with being part of his resurgence with the Phillies that he hopes to bring to Baltimore. [Source: Brooks Baseball]

11 – Hellickson has, however, always featured his changeup heavily as a big leaguer. Yet his year, he's allowed 11 of his 21 home runs on the pitch. He's thrown the pitch 30.9 percent of the time, which is his most frequent use of the pitch since he won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2011, but has never allowed more than 9 home runs on it. From 2014 to 2016, he'd yielded 10 home runs on the pitch combined. [Source: Brooks Baseball]

1.76 – That all goes a long way toward explaining his 1.76 home runs per nine innings and 14.4 percent home run/fly ball rate, both of which are career highs. Considering his 42.6 percent fly ball rate overall is his highest since 2011, that presents a problem, especially at a place like Camden Yards. Hellickson said Monday that he agreed with most pitchers that Camden Yards was a difficult place to pitch, but said it was as much about the Orioles lineup as the environment. [Source: Brooks Baseball/FanGraphs]

