Five questions the Orioles must answer to start 2018

Come Tuesday, the Orioles' brass will return to Baltimore in hopes that the pilot light is still on and they can heat up the offseason acquisition market to fill out the 2018 roster.

Their list of concerns is a long one, and the solutions might not be satisfactory to a city that sees an ominous future looming, but at the very least, they'll need to start thinking about it now.

Here are the five questions that need to be answered for the Orioles to have a satisfactory start to 2018.

1. Who's the shortstop?

When executive vice president Dan Duquette traded for Tim Beckham on July 31, and Beckham proceeded to be one of the best players in baseball for a month, the idea of him being the team's shortstop of the future seemed to make sense. Then, as part of the Manny Machado trade discussion saga, it emerged that Machado wanted to go back to shortstop. Beckham's defense leaves something to be desired, but it will probably be better with an elite third baseman next to him if he does stay at shortstop. The Orioles will have to choose whether to accommodate Machado and throw their infield into disarray or make a long-term play to keep Beckham — who will be in Baltimore for several more years — at his favored position.

2. How much is too much to pay for starting pitching?

An age-old question for the Orioles takes on added significance this year, with a dire need for several major league caliber starters and a market that might not accommodate that. In years past, the Orioles have waited out the market and found their pitcher late in the offseason, perhaps even into spring training. That's not going to be possible this year, with a big crop of free agents available but also plenty of teams looking to fill out their club at a low cost. However, signing a top pitcher long-term could still work out better than signing a pitcher whose best days are behind him for a bargain. Which pitcher the Orioles target will go a long way toward determining the future of the franchise.

3. Can Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo turn it around?

Each signed a long-term deal with the Orioles after leading the league in home runs — Davis in 2015 and Trumbo in 2016 — and hasn't been able to find that form since. Davis has cited myriad physical problems over the past two seasons, while Trumbo simply never found his swing last season. As home runs came into the forefront of the game last year, the Orioles fell back in a category they've led for years. Especially with huge question marks in their starting rotation, the idea of this pair combining for, say, 70 home runs would be a big help in covering for that.

4. Which Kevin Gausman will show up this spring?

After the way Gausman ended his 2016 season, the expectation was that he'd develop into a frontline starter in 2017. He got the opportunity to do that as the Opening Day starter, and it took him two months to settle into anything positive. If he continues on the path of his post-adjustment form, in which he pitched well with near-dominant peripherals, the Orioles will have a pitcher worthy of where they drafted him. But last year's false start means nothing is a given.

5. Who will be back from management?

There's a cloud hanging over everything this club has done over the past year or so, mostly because Dan Duquette and Buck Showalter are entering the final year of their contracts. That those deals coincide with some of the club's top stars has made a tidy fit in trying to compete now versus down the road, and their decision-making has reflected that for a while. Without contracts past this year, they might not be motivated to make moves that bode well for the club’s long-term future, so resolution on this front will be a big step toward setting a direction for the franchise.

