Orioles announce tickets for Jan. 27 FanFest on sale now

The Orioles announced Monday that tickets for next months FanFest are on sale now.

Season Plan members can get into the event, held on Jan. 27 at the Baltimore Convention Center, at 10 a.m., with doors opening for the general public at 11 a.m.

As in years past, the event will feature autographs, vendor stands, clinics, and games. Crowds were back at their typically high levels last season as the event moved back to its normal January date.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 14 and seniors over 60.

As in years past, autograph stations for current and former Orioles players will have separate tickets sold, with proceeds going to the OriolesREACH charitable ventures. Those tickets will go on sale on Jan. 17.

For tickets and more information, visit Orioles.com/FanFest.

CAPTION Orioles beat writers Eduardo Encina and Jon Meoli talk about the Orioles' minor league signings. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Orioles beat writers Eduardo Encina and Jon Meoli talk about the Orioles' minor league signings. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli talks about some of the free agent pitchers the Orioles could possibly add to their rotation during free agency. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli talks about some of the free agent pitchers the Orioles could possibly add to their rotation during free agency. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli