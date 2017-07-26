Orioles' Ryan Flaherty could start rehab assignment Thursday in Bowie

The Orioles could get utility man Ryan Flaherty – who has been on the disabled list for two months with a nagging injury in his right throwing shoulder – by the beginning of next week, manager Buck Showalter indicated.

Flaherty will start his minor league rehabilitation assignment Thursday playing for Double-A Bowie, and Showalter said Flaherty would likely play there “through the weekend” before being activated from the disabled list.

Showalter has often emphasized the importance of having Flaherty back, especially since he can play all four infield and both corner outfield positions. But the Orioles will still be careful with Flaherty’s shoulder, which has nagged him since spring training and required a cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injection to expedite the healing.

“We’re going to start him out at second base and as long as that feels good, we’ll move him around the diamond,” Showalter said. “He’ll probably play a little bit of everywhere. … I just hope he doesn’t have any [setback]. It’s kind of like [you’re looking at] the first couple times he makes some throws and gets in the speed of the game and doesn’t think about it. Bobby [Dickerson] put him through a pretty good workout yesterday and he handled it pretty well.”

Rule 5 draft outfielder Anthony Santander will also begin a rehab assignment at Bowie on Thursday, but he’s likely to be there much longer and could use all of the 20 days position players can have on a minor league rehab assignment.

Santander has spent the entire season on the disabled list with a right forearm strain, and he can no longer fulfill the Rule 5 requirements this season — the service time he logs to meet the 90-day requirement can be carried over to next season.

When the Orioles drafted Santander this offseason, he hadn’t played beyond the High-A level, so even though it is a minor league rehab assignment, Santander will be playing at his highest level at Bowie.

“He kind of needs to go through his spring training,” Showalter said. “He’s had a lot of setbacks along the way and we hope it’s behind him. … I think we know when we acquired him that there might be some issues, but the talent level is there. If we can get him back to full health, we might have something there.”

Santander never played the outfield in spring training — his bats limited to the DH spot — but he will play the corner spots on rehab, adding to a crowded Bowie outfield that includes Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and DJ Stewart.

Around the horn: First baseman Chris Davis returned to the starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale in Tampa Bay after missing the first two games with a stomach virus. … The Orioles will start Chris Tillman, Kevin Gausman and Wade Miley in that order in their series in Texas after Thursday’s day off. Right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez would make his next start Monday against Kansas City when the team returns home. Right-hander Dylan Bundy would then make his next start Tuesday on four extra days’ rest as the Orioles attempt to pace his workload with the focus on an 180-inning threshold.