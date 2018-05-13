Orioles' Dylan Bundy feels he's found the fix to get out of the roughest run of his career

Dylan Bundy said he didn't need Tuesday's home run festival against the Kansas City Royals to wake him up to some of the bad habits he'd developed as he tore through his first five starts.

He figured out one anyway, and said the past four days leading into his start Sunday were plenty to allow him to identify what has gone wrong as he endured one of the roughest stretches of his young career, having allowed 19 runs in nine innings over three starts.

"I was woken up to it the first game after Tampa [on April 26], the first bad one," Bundy said. "I just didn't quite identify what it was exactly at that time. But after the last one, I definitely was able to pinpoint what it was. Hopefully, I've corrected it and I can get back to what I know I can do."

While he declined to get into specifics as to what he fixed, Bundy had a higher release point than usual Tuesday and didn't appear to be following through and finishing his pitches well. He said there are "parts to it" related to that, but said it's more about repeatability and consistency than anything else.

"Just little bitty things in my mechanics, finish on pitches, and what allows you to finish the pitch," he said. "Why aren't you finishing the pitch? There's different variables that allow you to get to that point, I think. So I'm just working on that. Nothing too detailed. ... There's more than just one thing that caused all this. I've just got to get back to the things that I was doing right. You get into small habits that you don't realize when you're going good, and you've got to remind yourself every bullpen in between starts to get back and get the checkpoints you have to figure out on your own, just make sure you're doing everything you need to do the right way and not getting into those bad habits."

Manager Buck Showalter said Bundy's general demeanor and ability to keep things level are what has him not sweating whether things will improve in Sunday’s start against the Rays. Why?

"Because it's Dylan," he said. "It may not be different. There's a lot of things that, not keeps you up at night, but Dylan bouncing back from things like that doesn't. We know he's healthy. We know he feels good. It's just a matter of time. ... I was out there with his work day because there's some things I wanted to see. I asked him, ‘How do you feel?’ He goes, 'Fresh. I only threw 28 pitches.' Believe me, he takes it very seriously."

