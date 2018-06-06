Orioles shift focus away from pitching on third day to wrap 2018 draft

After using eight of their first 10 picks on pitchers in the first two days of the major league baseball draft, the Orioles began the third and final day with a run on college position players to balance their haul out a bit.
Their first of 30 picks Wednesday — North Carolina catcher Cody Roberts — was one of four straight college hitters they selected. The club’s third-day haul made it more of an even split of talent coming in.
Out of 40 overall selections, 21 were pitchers, with 13 of those coming from the college ranks.
Four players selected were ranked in the MLB.com Top 200, and 12 were ranked in the Top 500 by Baseball America, including five third-day picks: Roberts (No. 274), 12th-round shortstop Clay Fisher (No. 339), 16th-round right-hander Parker McFadden (No. 443), 20th-round right-hander Caleb Kilian (No. 299) and 35th-round right-hander Conor Grammes (No. 388).
With their 38th-round pick, the Orioles took a major signability lottery ticket in Florida prep right-hander Slade Cecconi, who was rated the No. 79 prospect in the draft by Baseball America. A Miami commit, Cecconi was said to have the potential to be one of the top high school pitchers in the draft before an erratic spring led teams to back off. He’ll likely carry the bonus demands of a high pick and can return to the draft in two years as a draft-eligible sophomore, but the Orioles took a chance for his negotiating rights.
They have a total bonus pool of $8,754,400 for the first 10 rounds, with any picks made after the 10th round capped at $125,000 before counting against that figure. A penalty is paid on any overage. Bonus slots are lost if any of the top 10 picks are not signed, and players must be signed by July 6.
Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles’ top selection overall, has an assigned bonus slot value of $4,375,100.
The Orioles selected two players with local ties Wednesday — Colonel Richardson right-hander Jake Zebron, a North Carolina State commit from Caroline County, selected in the 18th round, and left-hander Jayvien Sandridge, a Hagerstown native from Mercersburg (Pa.) Academy, in the 32nd round. Sandridge is committed to Central Florida, and was believed to be the seventh and final player with Maryland roots selected over the three-day draft.
Other local players selected Wednesday include George Washington right-hander and Winters Mills alumnus Isaiah Pasteur (13th round, New York Yankees), George Mason right-hander and Allegheny alumnus Bryce Nightengale (16th round, Oakland Athletics, and Maryland outfielder and Archbishop Curley alumnus Marty Costes (22nd round, Houston Astros).
Navy right-hander Noah Song, one of the area's top prospects, was not drafted. He faces a five-year military commitment. After Song was not selected in the first few rounds, his adviser informed teams he wouldn’t sign if drafted.
Orioles draft picks (Round, Name, Position, School)
1. Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Central Heights HS (Texas)
CBA. Cadyn Grenier, SS, Oregon State
3. Blaine Knight, RHP, Arkansas
4. Drew Rom, LHP, Highlands HS (Ky.)
5. Robert Neustrom, RF, Iowa
6. Yeankarlos Lleras, RHP, Leadership Christian Academy (Puerto Rico)
7. JJ Montgomery, RHP, Central Florida
8. Ryan Conroy, RHP, Elon
9. Kevin Magee, LHP, St. John’s
10. Dallas Litscher, RHP, St. Katherine College
11. Cody Roberts, C, North Carolina
12. Clay Fisher, SS, UC-Santa Barbara
13. Andrew Fregia, 3B, Sam Houston State
14. Doran Turchin, OF, Illinois
15. Cody Hacker, LHP, Wentzville Holt HS (Mo.)
16. Parker McFadden, RHP, Washington State
17. Trevor Putzig, 3B, Tennessee Tech
18. Jake Zebron, RHP, Colonel Richardson
19. Andrew Jayne, CF, Terry Sanford HS (N.C.)
20. Caleb Kilian, RHP, Texas Tech
21. Nick Meservey, LHP, Seattle
22. Garrett Martin, OF-3B, Standley Lake HS (Colo.)
23. Bradley Brehmer, RHP, Decatur Central HS (Ind.)
24. Herbert Iser, C, San Jacinto College North
25. Nick Horvath, OF-LHP, Florida
26. Ian Evans, 1B, Grand Canyon
27. Jason Montville, LHP, St. Katherine College
28. Trey Whitley, CF, North Johnston HS (N.C.)
29. Jared Denning, C, Solano JC
30. Tyler Joyner, RHP, North Alabama
31. John Ham, SS, Tennessee Tech
32. Jayvien Sandridge, LHP, Mercersburg Academy (Pa.)
33. Zach McLeod, SS, Colorado Mesa
34. Trey Truitt, CF, Mercer
35. Conor Grammes, RHP, Xavier
36. Matt Beaird, C, Coastal Carolina
37. Andrew Ciolli, RHP, Mercyhurst
38. Slade Cecconi, Trinity Prep (Fla.)
39. Ted Stuka, RHP, UC-San Diego
40. Sam Grace, RHP, Francis Howell North HS (Mo.)