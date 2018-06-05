Orioles select pitchers in third, fourth rounds; Towson's Palacios goes to Indians in third round

The Orioles took pitchers with their first two selections of the major league draft’s second day Tuesday, taking Arkansas right-hander Blaine Knight with their third-round pick (87th overall) and Kentucky high school left-hander Drew Rom in the fourth round (115th overall).

Knight, a 6-foot-3, 165-pound junior, went 11-0 with a 2.74 ERA in 16 starts as the Razorbacks’ Friday night starter. He held opponents to a .224 batting average and struck out 88 batters in 95 1/3 innings while walking just 22 batters.

Named a second-team All-American by Baseball America, Knight owns a mid-90s fastball and a breaking ball with a one of the highest spin rates in the country, according to Baseball America.

Knight’s draft slot is holds $663,200 bonus value.

He was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 29th round in 2017 as a draft-eligible sophomore, but decided to return to college for his junior season.

Rom, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound lefty from Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Ky., has a long, lean frame and was another pitcher who showed high spin rates in showcases.

In leading his high school team to the state tournament, Rom owns a 8-6 record and a 2.42 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Rom is committed to pitch collegiately at the University of Michigan, but his draft spot is slotted a $483,300 bonus value.

The Orioles took University of Iowa junior outfielder Robert Neustrom with their fifth-round selection. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-handed-hitting Neustrom .311/.386/.538 with 15 doubles, 11 homers and 36 RBIs in 53 games for Hawkeyes.

With their sixth-round selection, the Orioles took Puerto Rican right-hander Yeankarlos Lleras out of the Leadership Christian Academy in Guaynabo, PR. He is committed to Florida International.

On Monday’s first day of the draft, the Orioles took high school right-hander Grayson Rodriguez of Nacogdoches, Texas, with their first-round pick at No. 11 overall and selected Oregon State shortstop Cadyn Grenier with the 37th overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A.

Among local prospects, Towson University shortstop Richard Palacios became the school’s highest position player drafted, picked by the Cleveland Indians with the 103rd overall pick, the penultimate selection in the third round.

Palacios, a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder, hit .301/.457/.515 with 18 doubles, eight homers and 31 RBIs this past season. He was 25-for-26 on stolen-base attempts.

A redshirt junior, Palacios’ pick has a bonus slot value of $544,200

CAPTION May 30, 2018 -- The Orioles lose to the National, 2-0. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) May 30, 2018 -- The Orioles lose to the National, 2-0. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Orioles posed for the 2019 Orioles Pet Calendar, which benefits homeless pets at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) The Orioles posed for the 2019 Orioles Pet Calendar, which benefits homeless pets at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard