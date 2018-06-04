Orioles select Texas high school pitcher Grayson Rodriguez with 11th overall pick

The Orioles predicted an early run on position players in this year’s Major League Baseball first-year player draft, and that’s the way the first 10 picks played out Monday night, giving the Orioles a deep list of talented starting-pitching options to choose from with the No. 11 overall pick.

With their highest selection in six years, the Orioles continued their trend of taking pitchers early, drafting Texas high school right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.

The Orioles have now drafted a pitcher with its first-round pick in six of its past seven opportunities: Dylan Bundy (2011), Kevin Gausman (2012), Hunter Harvey (2013), Cody Sedlock (2016), DL Hall (2017) and Rodriguez. The Orioles didn’t have a first-round pick in 2014 and took outfielder DJ Stewart in 2015. For the second straight year, the Orioles used their first pick on drafting a high school pitcher.

“Grayson Rodriguez is a future power pitcher with an advanced delivery and feel for all of his pitches,” Orioles scouting director Gary Rajsich said. “He has command of four above-average pitches, can shape two distinct breaking balls and attacks the strike zone."

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Rodriguez made dramatic strides over the past year, and Baseball America called him the biggest “pop-up” player in this year’s draft. He finished his senior season at Central Heights High School in Nagadoches, Texas, as the top draft prospect in the state.

Over the summer, Rodriguez’s fastball was in the low 90s, but he reportedly trained to get into better shape over the winter, and his fastball hit 97 to 98 mph regularly, with late life. His four-pitch arsenal includes two breaking balls that can miss bats — a slider and a curveball — and a still-developing changeup that he didn’t have to use much at the high school level.

Rodriguez was the third high-school pitcher to come off the board.

Seven of the first 10 selections Monday were position players, leaving a number of top pitching prospects on the board for the Orioles, including top-10 players like Florida right-hander Brady Singer, Arizona high school left-hander Matthew Liberatore and California high school right-hander Cole Winn.

Rodriguez was projected as the 24th-best draft prospect by Baseball America. The outlet’s final mock draft had Rodriguez going to the Tampa Bay Rays at No. 31 overall.

Rodriguez is committed to play at Texas A&M — he signed his letter of intent to pitch for the Aggies in the fall — but as the 11th pick, he is slotted a bonus value of $4.3751 million.

The Orioles’ Rajsich said Sunday that the club would select the best available player. They’d spent recent days attempting to predict the constantly changing trajectory of the top 10 picks. Rajsich said the Orioles believed they knew how the top five picks would play out, but picks the next five weren’t as clear.

The Orioles have one other pick Monday night, a competitive-balance selection at No. 37 overall, which comes after the first round and the compensation round. That pick is slotted a bonus value of $1.9235 million.

Rounds three through 10 will take place Tuesday, and the draft will conclude with round Nos. 11-40 on Wednesday.

