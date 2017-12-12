Schmuck: From the sound of things at the winter meetings, Orioles are lost in the funhouse

So, the Orioles weren’t even through the first day of the winter meetings before it became apparent that they really don’t feel a sense of urgency to improve the pitching staff in the aftermath of the New York Yankees’ earth-shattering acquisition of major league home run champion Giancarlo Stanton.

Baseball operations chief Dan Duquette told reporters Monday that the Orioles probably won’t be in the market for any free-agent pitcher who might command more than a two- or three-year deal. He seemed to concede that the outcome of the ill-fated decision to give Ubaldo Jiménez a club-record four-year contract for a starting pitcher reminded the organization of the folly of big-money, long-term pitching deals.

Though there might be some evidence to support that philosophy, it sounds like the Orioles are going to compound that terrible decision by letting it prevent them from keeping all options open as they try to recover from the worst season of the Duquette/Buck Showalter era.

Doesn’t anyone remember how the hangover from the ill-advised Albert Belle contract contributed to a decade of front office indecision and an interminable string of losing seasons?

This is a team that cannot hope to compete in the American League East next year without overhauling its frightening rotation, and that cannot be accomplished with the usual suspects that show up on the waiver wire or the nontender lists.

Keep in mind that Duquette also has chosen to deal away international slot money and largely ignore a huge pool of talent to cherry-pick the edges of other team’s organizational rosters.

He has had some success doing that kind of thing over the past six seasons, but the divisional landscape has shifted decidedly enough that the Orioles are going to have to recognize that or start a long-term rebuild.

The notion that a last-place team can turn its nose up at the quality free-agent pitchers it sorely needs and try again to sell its fan base on a rotation that might include Gabriel Ynoa and Miguel Castro is a prescription for a lot more empty seats at Oriole Park next season.

Duquette has succeeded in outsmarting the big-money teams in the AL East enough to win a division title and reach the playoffs three times in the past six years, but he’ll need more than a stubborn streak to keep the Orioles competitive in 2018.

