Start of Orioles-Phillies game delayed because of threat of inclement weather

The start of tonight’s Orioles game against the Philadelphia Phillies has been delayed by the threat of inclement weather.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect, and even though dark clouds are rolling in, it has yet to begin raining at Camden Yards.

Neither starting pitcher began warming up before the game, and both bullpens were empty just minutes before the game’s scheduled first pitch.

Pregame festivities went off as normal, but it was announced just before the Orioles were to take the field that the beginning of the game would be delayed because of the threat of inclement weather and the grounds crew placed the tarpaulin on the field.

The Orioles announced that the team would be monitoring forecasts from National Weather Service and announce an expected start time as soon as possible.

The Orioles and Phillies are opening a two-game series at Camden Yards tonight. Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 12:35 p.m., and both teams will be traveling after the game, the Orioles to Boston and the Phillies to St. Louis. This is an interleague series, so it is the Phillies’ only trip to Baltimore.

