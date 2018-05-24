Orioles' Chris Davis responds, says he's 'disappointed' at Hall of Famer Jim Palmer's criticism

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis and hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh gave their perspectives this morning on the criticism levied toward Davis by Hall of Famer Jim Palmer on the team's postgame show Wednesday.

Davis said the pair worked together three times a week when Coolbaugh was in town to supplement his work with his private instructor, while Coolbaugh said he worked with Davis three times in person.

Coolbaugh said the perception they worked together in the offseason, propogated by both parties at one point, was more about conversations about the mental side of the game.

"I think if you look back at my comments at FanFest, I had talked to Chris more about some of the mental stuff we had talked about," Coolbaugh said. "Being more aggressive swinging in the zone. He had taken some pitches last year, and being more proactive, being more aggressive.

“That's about the only thing that I really talked about on the mental side, but physically, on the physical or mechanical side of things, I really didn't see him enough to make any changes or do anything to address that."

Davis said the criticism, which he woke up to read Thursday morning, stung.

"I was disappointed," he said. "Obviously, it bothers me. It's disappointing that, when things are obviously not going the way that I want, for that to be called into question by two guys that I have a lot of trust, have a lot of faith in, that I've had a good relationship for a number of years.

“I hate that that's where we are, but at the end of the day, I know the work that I put in in the offseason, I know the things that I try to make adjustments on, things that I try to correct, and it's frustrating for me everyday to come in here every day and not see any return for that. I mean, it's obvious. The way things are going right now, the last thing I want to hear about is someone within the organization questioning my work ethic. But that's where we're at."

Asked about a path forward for Davis at this point, Coolbaugh said one word: "adjustment."

"Bottom line," Coolbaugh said. "Any player in the game goes through all periods of time when they adjust, whether it's mentally or physically. Whether it's something that they do on a daily basis to change where they're at.

“I think self-evaluation and knowing where you're at at the moment is a big thing. I feel like Chris needs to find a way to make an adjustment to get to the pitches. It's still the same mode. As you see, there's a lot of strikes that are taken. Until he assesses that on his own, I don't think there's any one person that can change it."

