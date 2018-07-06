Chris Davis ties Cal Ripken Jr.'s Orioles all-time strikeout record — in 2,029 fewer games

When Chris Davis swung through a 1-2 changeup from Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning of the Orioles’ 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night at Target Field, it marked a dubious distinction for the Orioles first baseman.

With the strikeout, his first of the night in four at bats, Davis recorded his 1,305th career strikeout with the Orioles, tying him with Cal Ripken Jr. for first place on the all-time franchise list.

Ripken’s place on the list is more a mark of his longevity. He never struck out more than 95 times in any one season, but played the entirety of his 21-year career in Baltimore.

Davis matched Ripken’s total in 2,029 fewer games. He did it in parts of eight seasons with Baltimore, a length of time that’s essentially fewer than seven full seasons because he came to the Orioles at the 2011 trade deadline.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones, who is third on the list with 1,216, has 89 fewer strikeouts than Davis despite playing 3 ½ more seasons with the Orioles.

Davis has averaged 194 strikeouts in his first seven full seasons with the Orioles and has 103 strikeouts in 257 at-bats this year.

Davis’ career strikeout rate is 32.2 percent. Ripken’s was 10.1.

Browse Orioles photos from July 2018.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard