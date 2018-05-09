Orioles place Darren O'Day on disabled list with hyperextended elbow; Tanner Scott recalled

Orioles right-hander Darren O’Day was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a hyperextended right elbow.

O’Day last pitched Friday in Oakland, where he threw a season-high 31 pitches and allowed a run on two hits, all with two outs, in 1 2/3 innings. That was the first earned run he’d allowed not via a home run this season, and in 14 1/3 innings over 13 appearances had a 3.77 ERA with 18 strikeouts against two walks.

Because disabled list trips can be backdated only three days, O’Day’s move there was backdated to May 6, meaning he can be activated in a week. The team expects him to be ready the day he’s eligible. O’Day had some elbow trouble in 2013, but more recently has dealt with shoulder problems in 2017 and a hamstring injury in 2016.



In his place, the Orioles added left-hander Tanner Scott from Triple-A Norfolk. Scott has allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings over three appearances this year for the Orioles, but has struck out 12 in 10 scoreless innings for the Tides this season.



He joins a bullpen that had to pitch nine full innings Monday behind Dylan Bundy’s blow-up, with Mike Wright Jr., Pedro Araujo, Richard Bleier and Mychal Givens splitting the work up.



