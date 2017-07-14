New Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana will start Sunday vs. the Orioles

Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana will make his first start for his new team on Sunday against the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The left-handed Quintana was acquired by the Cubs in a trade with their cross-town rivals, the White Sox, on Thursday.

The Cubs sent their top two prospects, Eloy Jimenez, a 20-year-old outfielder, and Dylan Cease, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher, along with Matt Rose, a 22-year-old first baseman, Bryant Flete, a 22-year-old infielder, to the White Sox.

Quintana was 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA with the White Sox this season. He’s 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA in his career.

He made one start against the Orioles this season, losing 4-0 on May 7. Quintana gave up four runs on nine hits in five innings. Ubaldo Jimenez is scheduled to start for the Orioles on Sunday.

Adam Jones is 8-for-14 with two home runs in his career against Quintana.

Mike Montgomery and Jake Arreita are scheduled to start the first two games for the Cubs.

