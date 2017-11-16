Orioles net 33rd overall pick as competitive-balance assignment in next year's draft

The Orioles were awarded the 33rd overall pick in next year’s first-year player draft as their competitive-balance selection.

Competitive-balance picks are sandwich selections after the first and second rounds that are given to teams that are in the 10 smallest major league markets ot have the 10 smallest revenues.

The Orioles already hold the 11th overall pick — their highest since taking right-hander Kevin Gausman fourth overall in 2012 — so it gives the team two of the first 33 selections. The competitive-balance order was announced Thursday; the draft is otherwise in the inverse order of the previous year's standings.

Last year, six picks were assigned between the first and second rounds — known as Competitive Balance Round A — and the other eight qualifying teams were assigned slots between the second and third rounds in Competitive Balance Round B. The Orioles received the seventh selection in Round B, a pick they used to select left-handed pitcher Zac Lowther of Xavier with the 74th overall selection.

This year, those orders have been switched, so since the Orioles were among the eight qualifying teams that received a pick in Round B in 2017 — and none of the qualifying teams changed over the past year — they will will receive their competitive-balance pick in Round A next year.

A ninth team will receive a pick in Round A as the Rays will get the No. 32 overall selection as compensation for being unable to sign their second-round choice last year at No. 31.

Competitive-balance picks can be traded, and this year marked the first time in four years the Orioles did not do so, instead selecting Lowther, who had a 1.66 ERA in 12 games over 54 1/3 innings at Short-A Aberdeen.

But previously, the Orioles have used their picks as trade chips. At the 2013 nonwaiver trade deadline, the Orioles sent a Round A pick for 2014 to the Houston Astros as part of a package that netted them right-handed starter Bud Norris. The Astros used that pick, the 37th overall, to select University of Virginia catcher Derek Fisher, who was on the playoff roster this year as Houston won the World Series.

In the first days of the 2015 season, the Orioles’ competitive-balance pick was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers with reliever Ryan Webb, and in May 2016, the Orioles packaged the pick with left-hander Brian Matusz to the Atlanta Braves for a pair of minor league pitchers. Both moves were part of salary dumps, and both selections traded were Round B picks.

Before Lowther, the last competitive-balance pick the Orioles didn’t trade was used on outfielder Josh Hart in 2013 at No. 37. Hart has never advanced beyond High-A Frederick in five pro seasons.

