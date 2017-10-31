Orioles bringing back entire major league coaching staff for 2018

After a month of relative uncertainty regarding manager Buck Showalter’s staff, all of the Orioles' coaches have now received contract offers for next season, according to an industry source, a move that came just as some of their current deals were set to expire at the end of October.

Bench coach John Russell, pitching coach Roger McDowell, hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, assistant hitting coach Howie Clark, bullpen coach Alan Mills, first base coach Wayne Kirby, third base coach Bobby Dickerson and coach Einar Diaz have all been invited to return to the in 2018.

While the team's collapse at the end of the season and last-place finish at 75-87 was disappointing to every level of the organization, the coaching staff was often defended by Showalter — who is entering the last year of his contract in 2018.

Executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette is also under contract for just one more season. And during Duquette’s season wrapup before the Orioles’ final game of the year Oct. 1, he said the staff would be re-evaluated in the offseason, leaving the door open that some coaches’ contracts might not be renewed.

“All those things with the coaches and the staffing, all those things need to be addressed,” Duquette said then. “And I think you have to look carefully at them when you don’t have a strong year and see if there are some adjustments that you can make. And we’ll do that over the offseason.”

Showalter met with team ownership last week, and campaigning to keep his staff intact was certainly on his agenda. Maintaining stability within his staff going into next season is important, especially with the Orioles gearing up for one more season with its core group together before free agency looms for several key figures after 2018. Despite inconsistency with the starting rotation and offense, Showalter lauded the efforts and experience of McDowell and Coolbaugh throughout the season.

Last season, the Orioles has to replace three coaches, as pitching coach Dave Wallace retired from major league coaching duties, bullpen coach Dom Chiti left for a position with the Atlanta Braves and assistant hitting coach Mark Quinn did not return to the staff after just one year in his position.

McDowell, Mills and Clark were in their first seasons with the Orioles, while Dickerson and Diaz just finished their fifth seasons and Coolbaugh completed his third season. Russell and Kirby have been with the Orioles for seven seasons.

While Showalter has often fought to keep his coaches together, their contracts have typically come down to the deadline when renewal time arrives. Last year, in fact, Chiti’s departure came when he went without a renewal after his deal expired after the end of October.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jon Meoli contributed to this article.

