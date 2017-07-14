After monthlong absence, Chris Davis (oblique) activated from DL, set to start vs. Cubs

After missing about a month with a strained right oblique, Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was activated from the 10-day disabled list and set to start Friday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Outfielder Craig Gentry cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Orioles Manager Buck Showalter said Davis had felt mentally ready to play during the final road trip before the All-Star break, but the team wanted to be careful.

“This type of injury is so hard to feel real confident about,” Showalter said. “I don’t care where you play in [Low-A] Delmarva or [High-A] Frederick or you take strenuous [batting practice for] three or four rounds, there’s just a different level you go to when the lights are on here.”

Before his June 12 injury, Davis was hitting .226 with 14 home runs, 26 RBIs and 95 strikeouts.

He made two rehabilitation starts, hitting a double, drawing a walk and scoring a run for Frederick on Monday before going 0-for-4 with Delmarva on Wednesday.

Showalter said his conversation with Gentry, who was promoted in late June and went 4-for-20, was tough. But he gave a thumbs-up sign when he confirmed Davis would be batting fifth in the lineup and start at first Friday.

“They’ve followed those guideline as much as we wanted to push it,” Showalter said, adding that the Orioles had been “borderline” overly cautious with his rehab. “We feel confident that we should have a healthy player.”

