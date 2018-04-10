Orioles' Chris Davis continues to struggle at the plate, and he can't hide his frustration

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is understandably frustrated. He has just three hits in his first 34 at-bats this season and has driven in just one run in 10 games, which doesn’t cut it for a guy who is expected, and paid very well, to be one of the most productive hitters in the lineup.

Davis knows that, and he’s tried to keep his cool through manager Buck Showalter’s unsuccessful leadoff experiment and his subsequent return to the more familiar role as a middle-of-the-lineup power bat. But the slump is starting to wear on him in a very visible way.

When he grounded into a double play in the third inning, he slammed his helmet into the ground. When he struck out swinging to lead off the sixth inning, he snapped his bat over his knee and threw it away in disgust. He also tried to bunt for a hit late in the game, only to push the pitch right back to the mound.

The most positive thing about his first two weeks of the season is the fact that he ranks just sixth on the club in strikeouts, but that’s small consolation.

Of course, he’s not the only Oriole off to a disappointing start. Jonathan Schoop is batting just .200 with one RBI in 11 games. Tim Beckham is hitting .196. Danny Valencia is hitting .133. Caleb Joseph is hitting .115.

The only difference is that Davis is coming off two seasons in which his numbers continued to decline dramatically since 2015, when he won his second major league home run title.

“He's not different,’’ Showalter said of Davis’ frustration. “It just happened to be out there, where you could see it. If you could see the other seven or eight guys up the runway [of the dugout] … there's frustration involved. Don't ever assume someone doesn't care. Chris is frustrated right now. He wants to contribute every at-bat. You can tell, even bunting there. He's just trying to make a contribution. It's frustrating for him.”

