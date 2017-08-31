Orioles catchers Welington Castillo, Caleb Joseph creating most valuable duo in majors

The pie Welington Castillo's son, Welington Daniel, delivered into his father's face after the starting catcher's four-hit performance in an 8-7 win represented more than just a return to the Orioles' forsaken celebrations.

It also shows how the catcher position is back to being a reliable one for the Orioles after Matt Wieters' stark decline last year and Caleb Joseph's nightmare year made it a weakness last year. Now, it's anything but.

"We've gotten good production," manager Buck Showalter said. "We're going to get over 25 home runs out of the catching position this year. A lot of people would love to have that, and I think a lot of it has had to do with how fresh, for the most part, they've been able to stay by complementing each other."

With his four hits, including his 16th home run of the season, Castillo's average is back up to .300 for the first time since June 12, which was just after he returned from a testicular injury that occurred when he was behind the plate. Before that, he'd missed time with a shoulder issue. But he's posted an .838 OPS, a number undoubtedly improved by all the left-handed pitching they've seen lately and Castillo's success off them.

Joseph has cooled of late, but is still batting .274 with eight home runs and a .749 OPS this year.

Their playing time plans have fluctuated all year, but at every moment, there's been a hot bat at Showalter's disposal. For the first two months of the season, it was Castillo. Then Joseph hit .341 with an .878 OPS in June and July, and the two went into an even time-share before Castillo picked up his own offensive pace. He enters the final day of August batting .379 with 1.154 OPS.

"It's kind of like pitchers — you try to back off and make sure you keep them healthy and fresh so that when we get to this time of year, we're able to ride certain hot hands," Showalter said. "Catchers have a hot hand catching, just like they do hitting. I've seen catchers go through periods where it seems like every finger you put down is the right one. I try to keep in mind that if you're calling for a fastball down and away, and it's middle-middle, that's not the wrong call."

As a position, the Orioles catchers are the most valuable in baseball this year. According to Baseball-Reference.com, the Orioles' catchers (including Francisco Peña) have a combined 3.4 wins above replacement (WAR), which is most of any team's output at that position. Their .821 OPS is fourth at the position.

By contrast, last year's Orioles catchers combined for 0.5 WAR and a .644 OPS, both in the bottom third. And considering Wieters has eight home runs and a .660 OPS this year, it's clear the personnel has improved, too.

Castillo said the time off in sharing duties with Joseph has had an impact, but that such production might be possible otherwise, too.

"At the end of the day, me or him want to play every day, you know?" Castilo said. "But that’s not our decision. We just come every day here to play, prepared to play every day, but the decision has to be made by the skipper. There’s no one [else] to make that decision. If you ask that question to him, he’s going to tell you the same thing. He’s prepared to play every day. Me, too. That’s the way that every player can think about it.”

