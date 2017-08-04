Miguel Castro showed he's ready to start for Orioles, but will he?

The Orioles are pretty high on 22-year-old right-hander Miguel Castro, and he confirmed the organization’s high opinion of him with a terrific six-inning relief performance Thursday night.

He allowed just one hit and was not charged with a run after picking up for struggling starter Chris Tillman in the third inning of the Orioles’ 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

So, does that mean he might get a chance to enter the starting rotation … or does it mean he might have to be optioned this weekend to give the club more bullpen depth?

Those appear to be the two most logical choices for the club, but manager Buck Showalter was not ready to speculate about Tillman’s status and he seemed fairly adamant about not punishing a young pitcher for a great performance.

“I’ve said a few times in here, ‘When a guy pitches well, I’m going to do everything possible not to send him out,’” Showalter said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to work. He’s doing his job and because he got called to do it over a long period of time … There’s a time and place for that unfortunately.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had to do that this year. Maybe once you could call it that, but he’s pitched well enough to deserve to be here.”

Castro said he was able to be so successful against a dangerous Tigers offense because of good command and the ability to keep the ball down in the strike zone. He said he was surprised to go a career-high six innings, but the Orioles have been steering him toward an eventual place in their rotation. At Double-A Bowie, the club stretched Castro to five innings.

“I was surprised, but throughout my minor league career I was a starter, so I just have to make an adjustment to go back to that,” he said through interpreter Ramon Alarcon.

peter.schmuck@baltsun.com

twitter.com/schmuckstop