Orioles finalizing two-year deal with veteran starting pitcher Andrew Cashner

The Orioles were finalizing a two-year, $16 million deal with right-hander Andrew Cashner on Thursday afternoon, on the verge of adding a long-awaited and much-needed veteran to the team’s starting rotation.

Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette said Thursday that the club had a few more details to work out before the team would have an announcement on a starting pitching addition. That announcement could come as soon as Thursday evening.

The Orioles went the entire offseason without making a rotation acquisition, but needed just two days into spring training workouts for pitchers and catchers before reaching an agreement with the 31-year-old Cashner.

Cashner was at the Orioles’ spring training facility on Thursday and is expected to be at the team’s first full-squad workout on Monday.

The Orioles’ deal with Cashner reportedly also includes a third-year option for $10 million for the 2020 season that will become a vesting option if Cashner reaches 340 innings over the two-year term of the deal. If Cashner compiles 360 innings over the deal, it automatically becomes a player option, according to ESPN.

Cashner had one of the best seasons of his eight-year major league career last season with the Texas Rangers, posting an 11-11 record and 3.40 ERA over 28 starts spanning 166 2/3 innings. He also had a career-high 4.6 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

The long-awaited move finally gives relief to a starting rotation that entered spring training with just two spots secured, belonging to returning right-handers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman.

After the club’s record four-year, $50 million deal with right-hander Ubaldo Jiménez fell flat, the Orioles were unlikely to make a similar financial investment. They were the beneficiary of a frosty free-agent market that has left several players unsigned as spring training camps began in Florida and Arizona.

Still, the club was unlikely to make more than a two-year commitment to a starting pitcher, and they were able to sign an established starter without a long-term deal by signing Cashner. If Cashner meets his player option for a third season, he would make a total of $26 million in base salary.

The Orioles would have to clear 40-man organizational roster space with a corresponding move in order to add Cashner, but the Orioles can transfer closer Zach Britton to the 60-day disabled list to create 40-man space.

Cashner, who spent most of his career with the San Diego Padres, owns a career 42-64 record and a 3.80 ERA.

Duquette predicted the Orioles would attempt to sign at least one free-agent starter — possibly two — in the upcoming days, placing a March 1 deadline on assembling the team's starting rotation.

MASNsports.com first reported an agreement with Cashner.

Browse photos from Orioles spring training in Florida in 2018.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard