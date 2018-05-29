Dylan Bundy's two homers allowed are too much for Orioles to overcome in 3-2 loss to Nationals

Dylan Bundy’s strikeout numbers have seen an incredible spike this season as he’s found more ways to miss bats with his breaking ball, but when hitters have made contact, too often it’s been hard, and and the result is Bundy allowing the highest home-run rate of his career.

On Tuesday night at Camden Yards, Bundy pitched well. He didn’t have his best strikeout stuff, and he allowed 11 hits, but he still held patient and dangerous Washington Nationals lineup at bay. But for the sixth time in his past seven starts, Bundy allowed multiple home runs, and even though both homers were solo shots, they were the difference in a 3-2 Orioles loss at Camden Yards.

With the Orioles having scored three runs or fewer in 11 of their past 13 games, Bundy and his Orioles rotation mates have had little margin for error.

In his past seven starts, Bundy has allowed 15 home runs, that after yielding just one over his first five starts of the season. He has given up 2.1 home runs per nine innings in 2018, the fourth-highest mark among qualifying major league starting pitchers.

But those numbers make Bundy an anomaly, because he is doing something no one has ever done in terms of recording high strikeout and home run rates.

Bundy is the only qualifying major league starting pitcher to average more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings and allow more than two homers per nine innings. And no pitcher has done that in the course of an entire season since 1871, according to Baseball Reference.

Bundy (3-7) was coming off his best start of the season, a dazzling complete game against the Chicago White Sox in which he recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts while allowing just two hits. The only runs against Bundy on that night came on a three-run homer by Chicago designated hitter José Rondón.

In Tuesday’s loss to the Nationals, Bundy allowed a solo home run to Bryce Harper — his 17th homer of the season — on the second batter he faced, a first-pitch fastball that caught too much of the outer half of the plate to allow Harper to turn on the pitch and send it over the right-center-field fence.

Former Orioles slugger Mark Reynolds homered to open the fourth, his sixth homer of the year, on a 1-0 fastball that was nearly the identical pitch he threw Harper, only the right-handed-hitting Reynolds turned on it and sent it inside the left-field foul pole.

Bundy recorded his team-high seventh quality start, allowing three runs over six innings. He struck out six, and most of them were in big spots. After allowing the homer by Harper, he struck out the next two batters — Anthony Rendon and Matt Adams — to escape the first. He struck out catcher Luis Severino for the third out of the second, and he stranded two runners in scoring position by striking out Trea Turner in the fourth.

As has been the case throughout the season, Bundy recorded most of his strikeouts — four of the six — on sliders on Tuesday. It was the first time in his past four starts that he had fewer than seven strikeouts, but he still maintains a strikeout per nine innings of 10.88, which ranks 12th in the major leagues.

While most of Bundy’s strikeouts have come off his slider, the majority of home runs he’s allowed have come off his fastball: 10 of 16 overall and both on Tuesday night.

