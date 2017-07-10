Return of dominant Britton highlights an Orioles bullpen that's rounding into form

If there’s one thing Orioles manager Buck Showalter has to be pleased with over the past few days, it’s how his bullpen — which he’s been forced to create by patchwork for most of the season — is starting to come together.

And if the relief corps can return to its place as the Orioles’ most consistent strength after the All-Star break, he has reason to be optimistic about his team’s chances of getting back into the American League playoff picture.

It appears right-hander Darren O’Day is back to form. He pitched on three consecutive days in Minnesota, something he hadn’t done all season, twice putting out jams after entering in the middle of an inning.

Then, in the ninth inning Sunday, closer Zach gave his most dominating showing since returning from the disabled list with a left forearm strain.

That’s something the Orioles wanted to see — that O’Day, who was on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, could handle not just the innings, but also the physical toll of pitching on back-to-back-to-back days.

Also, the Orioles have seen left-hander Richard Bleier emerge as a dependable multiple-inning middle reliever.

In Sunday’s 11-5 win over the Twins, Bleier instilled a sense of calm, pitching 2 2/3 innings through the middle innings, stemming the Minnesota tide as the Orioles offense broke the game open. He allowed one unearned run in the eighth after the leadoff man got on following a fielding error by Rubén Tejada, but continued to do a job the Orioles have needed to have filled.

After Sunday’s game, Showalter compared the job Bleier is doing to one that former left-handed long man T.J. McFarland once handled. It’s similar in terms of the left-handed length that can turn around a batting order, but with all respect to McFarland, he never had a 1.41 ERA. Bleier has allowed just one earned run over his past 20 appearances.

He’s filling a role that the Orioles have long needed — a multiple-inning bridge between the starters and the team’s lockdown late-inning arms who keeps the game close.

There wasn’t necessarily any reason to worry about Britton — it's understandable that he’s still shaking off some rust after not facing big league competition since the first week of May — but his first two outings left much to be desired.

On Sunday, Britton needed just 12 pitches to retire the Twins in order in a perfect ninth in a nonsave situation, inducing two groundouts, then striking out Robbie Grossman.

Showalter has said he plans to allow Britton to work back into save situations. In Britton’s previous outing, he allowed two runs in the eighth inning Friday night, the first time he had given up multiple earned runs in 83 outings dating to Sept. 20, 2015. He allowed three unearned runs June 21, 2016, the only time Britton allowed multiple runs last season.

On Sunday, Britton was much crisper, leaning on his sinker — which sat at 95 mph and reached 97 mph — to get both groundouts. Nine of his 12 pitches were sinkers, the other three being his slider.

“That was one of the most encouraging things about today,” Showalter said.

“Warming up we noticed it. Just a better feel. It’s important. He needs to pitch. He’s been pitching every other day. … If we can get him back in the picture, that would be big for us.”

Showalter said Britton will get two throwing sessions over the break to remain fresh, throwing at Camden Yards on Tuesday and then again Thursday, when the team has a workout before going into the second half of the season.

With all those positive developments in the Orioles bullpen, and the continued strong seasons being posted by right-handers Brad Brach and Mychal Givens, there are a lot of reasons to believe in the Orioles’ ‘pen in the second half. Now, they just need to get some leads to work with.

