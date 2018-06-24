Orioles' David Hess struggles to put Braves away as 7-3 loss denies sweep

Orioles rookie right-hander David Hess, with eight major league starts now behind him, is far beyond his "Welcome to the Show" moment. He got it in his first major league inning when he allowed a home run to the third batter he faced.

Now, it's about staying here as part of the team's rotation, and the moment that illustrated just how tough that can be to do came in the third inning of the 7-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves that denied the Orioles (23-53) a series sweep at SunTrust Park and consigned them to 3-3 on their travels, still their first non-losing road trip of the season.

All game, the Braves ticked off pitches from Hess for foul balls and made him throw 93 in four innings, a symptom of his inability to put them away.

That was laid out plainly when with one on and one out in the third inning and the Braves ahead, veteran outfielder Nick Markakis worked Hess for a nine-pitch at-bat and doubled off the right-field wall to score the first of three runs in the third inning that ultimately decided the game.

Hess lost a curveball for ball one to open the at-bat, then dropped a second one into the strike zone to even the count. Markakis fell behind 1-2 with a high fastball in the zone, then Hess went back to the well with another one that was elevated too much to even the count.

Markakis then fouled off three straight pitches — another curveball in the zone, a center-cut fastball, then another elevated one on the outer half that Markakis fought off. Hess yanked a slider at Markaki's feet for ball three before going back to the well one too many times with the curveball, one Markakis smacked off the right-field wall for a double.

A few aspects of it stand out, beginning with how Hess threw only five curveballs all day, and four came in that at-bat. He also stayed away from his changeup, which got four swinging strikes and three field outs on 19 tries. And when it came time for the payoff pitch, it was a curveball that Markakis had already seen three times and wasn't going to miss again.

Orioles pitcher Chris Tillman talks about his rehab assignment start pitching for short-season Class-A Aberdeen against the Tri-City Valleycats at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen on Wednesday. Corban & Caleb Joseph are brothers and now they are also Orioles teammates.

The Braves scored three times in that inning, with Charlie Culberson doubling to score two more. Hess lasted one more inning, and left having allowed five runs in four innings on seven hits with a pair of walks in what amounted to a homecoming game for the Tennessee native who grew up just a few hours north of Atlanta. His ERA is 5.54, and some of the fears evaluators had about whether he had a true major league out pitch are showing up as the league gets a look at him.

Even as Mike Wright Jr. pitched three scoreless innings to keep the game close before a two-run home run by Dansby Swanson off Brad Brach put the game out of reach in the eighth inning, the Orioles couldn't build an inning as they did earlier in the series to rally.

All three Orioles runs scored on home runs, with Trey Mancini homering in his return to the lineup as part of a two-hit day and Mark Trumbo coming off the bench for a two-run home run as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning, giving him five homers in seven games and an eight-game hitting streak.

