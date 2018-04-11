Orioles on deck: What to watch Wednesday vs. Blue Jays, plus lineups, broadcast info and more

Orioles (4-8) vs. Blue Jays (8-4)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (0-1, 8.00 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (1-0, 2.77 ERA)

What to watch

1. Got their number. Kevin Gausman took a step forward from his rough first start by allowing two runs in five-plus innings at Yankee Stadium five days ago. On Wednesday, he’ll look to take that even further as he seeks his first quality start of 2018. Gausman has a chance to do it against a team he dominated last season. The right-hander made more starts against the Blue Jays than any other opponent in 2017 (six) and went 3-0 with a 1.51 ERA in 35 2/3 innings.

2. What a waste. The Orioles’ offensive inconsistency has led to them wasting two strong outings from Dylan Bundy and Tuesday’s gem from Andrew Cashner (seven scoreless innings). The Orioles have scored just two runs over the past two days and have been nearly no-hit twice in the past 11 games. They have scored more than three runs in back-to-back games only once this season. When will the lineup be able to heat up for the first time?

3. Only Adam and Trey. Only two Orioles have a batting average above .200 against Wednesday starter Marco Estrada. Adam Jones comes in to the night batting .300 with two homers in 30 at-bats against him. Trey Mancini has hit .286 against Estrada. Chris Davis has three homers in 30 at-bats off him, but is batting .167.

Orioles lineup

LF Trey Mancini

SS Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

CF Adam Jones

DH Pedro Álvarez

1B Chris Davis

3B Tim Beckham

RF Craig Gentry

C Chance Sisco

