With Orioles aiming to limit his innings, Bundy will start this weekend — but which day isn't clear

Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy is preparing to make his next start this weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays knowing that the club will make an effort to give him added rest in the days leading into the All-Star break.

“I’ve got a start coming up,” Bundy said before the series opener Tuesday night in Toronto. “We’ve got some different things going on, too, so it could be one day this weekend, could be a different day. We’ll see when it is, but everyone is good to go with it. I feel fine. I feel stronger than I did during the beginning of the year and stronger than I did last year, so I’m ready to go whenever.”

Bundy has pitched 99 innings so far this season, steadily approaching his 109 2/3-inning total of last season, when he pitched out of the bullpen in the first half before being inserted into the starting rotation after the break.

The 24-year-old is on pace for 34 starts and 211 innings — and he’s been a struggling starting rotation’s most consistent starter by far. But the Orioles have had a plan mapped out since the beginning of the year to take advantage of the days around the break to help give Bundy added rest so he’s strong throughout the season.

“I know it needs to me done, yeah, absolutely, because it’s all about me pitching all the way to the end of the season and not getting shut down early for any reason at all,” Bundy said. “I’d rather pitch in October, deep into October if I can, and that’s why you have to look at things early in the year to plan for later on in the year. You can’t all of a sudden come up with a plan at the end of the year. I think that’s what we’re doing and just trying to take care of it while we’re ahead of it right now.”

Bundy, who had a workday Tuesday, said he could pitcher either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

“It kind of depends on how things fall into place I think,” Bundy said. “I’m going to get my workday in today and I’m going to treat it with a little more focus than usual, and maybe a few more pitches than normal because it might be Saturday or maybe not. We’re just going to work around it and see how it goes.”

If Bundy is pushed back to Saturday, it would allow the Orioles to take advantage of this past Monday’s day off while keeping the rest of the rotation on turn, and also hold Bundy to two starts before the break while allotting for added rest coming out of the four-day break.

“I think I’m at 98, 99 or 100 innings right now,” Bundy said. “I know what I threw last year. I know that we have a plan and it can change a little bit here and there. But we have a pretty decent plan and grasp on it. Communication is there and it’s open. I think we have a good plan and it is all about my body and the way it is recovering. That is kind of the plan going forward, and so far it’s been great.”

Bundy has 12 quality starts in his 16 outings this season, by far the most on the club, while going 9-7 with a 3.73 ERA.

