Is Triple-A no longer necessary for top prospects?

Cutting your teeth at the Triple-A level used to be a necessary step for a promising farmhand climbing up the minor league ladder, but more and more that’s not becoming the case, especially with the Orioles, who have become increasingly comfortable giving some of their top prospects major league promotions from the Double-A level.

The promotion of left-handed pitching prospect Tanner Scott is the most recent move that falls in that category. On Sunday, Scott’s contract was selected from Double-A Bowie.

Two weeks ago, the Orioles added outfielder Austin Hays – the team’s likely minor league player of the year – from Bowie. Hays opened this season at high-A Frederick.

The Orioles’ current roster includes seven players who have been promoted to the big league club from Double-A Bowie. That doesn’t include Rule-5 pick Anthony Santander, who never played above Class-A before being selected by the Orioles, spent most of the season on the DL, and spent most of his rehab assignment at Double-A before he was reinstated.

While some prospects went through the Triple-A Norfolk level – Trey Mancini and Chance Sisco being examples – it’s clear that the Orioles aren’t requiring that these days and the Triple-A level had become more of a stocking area for organizational depth instead of the team’s top prospects.“The way Triple-A clubs are looked at nowadays compared to the way they used to, they’re taxi squads,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “There are some Triple-A teams that are older than major league teams … and also preparing for September baseball, you want a pinch runner from there, such specialties. … The way Triple-A clubs are put together now, it’s almost like major league taxi squads.”

Since the Orioles called third baseman Manny Machado up from Bowie to man the everyday third base position in August of 2012, several other key players have followed suit. The club has plucked several relievers from Bowie, including right-hander Mychal Givens and left-hander Donnie Hart. And earlier this month, before Scott joined the team, Hays was called up.

“It used to be prospects got finished off [in Triple-A], but if you look at Double-A baseball nowadays, that’s where most of the up-and-coming, the projection prospects are,” Showalter said. “That’s where most of the trades are happening from. Like Chance Sisco was an exception to that this year. Mancini getting a year there, that was an exception. … I don’t think there’s any blueprint exactly. That’s the way it used to be done. It doesn’t mean it was right.”

While Machado made the jump from Double-A, teammate Jonathan Schoop – who came through the system with Machado – went to Norfolk before advancing to the major leagues. Getting seasoning in Triple-A – and building a resume of success at every level – definitely helped Mancini make a quick transition to the majors and quickly earn a starting spot.

But in some cases, that experience might not be necessary – and the major league team’s needs come into play, too. Hays was drafted last June, opened the season at high Class-A Frederick and needed just 64 games at the Double-A level to earn a call-up. Having said that, he dominated each level, combining to hit 32 homers and posting a .958 OPS.

“I think the landscape of our game has obviously changed. People coming through the system,” Showalter said. “You’ve heard me talk about how remarkable it was for Mancini, how unusual it is for him to make a stop at each level, and that worked out pretty good. Did Manny need to play another year and play at Triple-A? … It doesn’t look like it? You don’t want to say, everybody’s got to do this. Each case you take a little differently. Let’s face it, look at Hays’ experience level in the minor leagues. That’s a pretty big jump.”

CAPTION September 17, 2017 -- The Orioles' avoid the sweep by beating the Yankees, 6-4. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) September 17, 2017 -- The Orioles' avoid the sweep by beating the Yankees, 6-4. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION 9/16/17 -- The Orioles continue their losing streak, having lost nine of the last 10 they've played. Saturday they lost to the Yankees, 9-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) 9/16/17 -- The Orioles continue their losing streak, having lost nine of the last 10 they've played. Saturday they lost to the Yankees, 9-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard