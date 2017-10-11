Taking a look at Orioles' arbitration projections and what they mean

Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette will have around $60 million coming of the books from this past season’s payroll, and he’d given every indication that he will be able to reinvest that money into players for next season.

But he will first have to account for some hefty arbitration raises for some key players, including third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

According to projections released by MLBTradeRumors.com, the Orioles should pay $20.64 million in raises to its seven arbitration-eligible players, leaving about $40 million for the club to spend in free agency as it attempts to rebuild its starting rotation.

Given how lucrative the starting-pitching free-agent market can potentially be -- especially considering the thin market that exists this offseason and the constant need for starting pitching around the game -- that’s not necessarily much.

Keep in mind that the Orioles’ four-year, $50-million deal with Ubaldo Jimenez stands as the team’s most lucrative deal with a free-agent starting pitcher, and that deal payed him an average of $12.5 million a year, not taking deferred money into account.

But this is the world the Orioles have found themselves living in over the past few years – accounting for hefty raises as key home-grown players become arbitration eligible while still attempting to improve the team through free agency and trades. This offseason, that gets even more difficult.

Both Machado and Schoop should both received raises north of $5 million, and Machado’s projected salary of $17.3 million next season – which as we all know will be his last before he is eligible for free agency – would make him the third-highest paid player on the roster, trailing only first baseman Chris Davis ($21.119 million) and just behind center fielder Adam Jones ($17.333 million). Machado is projected to receive a $5.8-million raise after making $11.5 million last season.

According the mlbtraderumors.com projections, Machado’s $17.3-million for next year would be the second-highest salary for an arbitration-eligible player in 2018, trailing only the $20.7 million that Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is slated to make.

Coming off his first all-star season, Schoop is slated to earn a $5.625-million raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility, slated to make $9.1 million after netting $3.475 in his first year of arbitration eligibility. More than anything, that lucrative raise suggests that a player like Schoop, who can become a free agent following the 2019 season, has little reason to engage the club on a long-term extension instead of playing out his remaining two years of team control.

This time last season, there was a question whether the club could carry two arbitration-eligible players making north of $15 million, and that’s what Machado and closer Zach Britton were projected to reach. But Britton’s injury-plagues season this year will likely mean he’ll receive just a nominal raise for 2018 after setting a record for a reliever in his third-year of Super Two status last season, when he made 11.4 million. The mlbtraderumors.com projection has Britton making just $12.2 million in 2018, which solidifies his future with the club for 2018.

All in all, the most interesting arbitration salary might be Brad Brach, another pending free agent after 2018. Brach is projected to make $5.2 million next season coming off a year in which he gained valuable experience as a big league closer in Britton’s absence. He made $3.05 million last year, winning his arbitration case, coming off a year in which he established himself of a top-tier set-up man and was selected for his first All-Star Game.

Brach didn’t have the season he wanted – he hoped he had a little more consistency in the closer role – but the fact that he has closing experience now makes him more valuable than his salary would indicate, whether that’s remaining with the Orioles or as an offseason trade chip, especially given the value the market placed on closers last offseason.

