Checking in on Orioles prospects in the Arizona Fall League

It’s two weeks into the Arizona Fall League season, so it’s a good time to get an update on how the Orioles prospects participating are doing playing for the Salt River Rafters.

Ryan Mountcastle is coming off his best game of the AFL season on Monday, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs against the Surprise Saguaros. Mountcastle, 20, has hits in each of his past seven games, including five in his past two games, and is hitting .286/.306/.543 with two homers and seven RBIs in nine games in Arizona. Mountcastle does lead his team with 10 strikeouts and has drawn just one walk.

Mountcastle’s transition to third base from shortstop has been slow, according to reports from Arizona, and he has struggled to look comfortable at his new position, which could stunt his progress even though he’s shown the ability to hit at every level which he’s played.

Infielder Steve Wilkerson, 25, has had a strong showing in the fall league, hitting .333/.448/.500 in seven games. He has hit two triples and drawn five walks in 29 plate appearances. The switch-hitting Wilkerson is 7-for-15 against right-handed pitching.

The Orioles’ hope was that getting more consistent at-bats for outfielder Anthony Santander in the AFL would benefit him going into spring training as the club must complete its Rule 5 obligations by carrying him on the 25-man roster to start next season. But Santander is hitting just .115/.172/.154. He has just one extra-base hit – a double in his first game – in 26 at-bats, and is 0-for-15 over his past four games. Even though Santander, 23, showed some promise at the plate getting more regular at-bats over the final few weeks of the regular season, he’s shown little offensively in Arizona.

Hard-throwing lefty Tanner Scott, 23, owns a 6.75 ERA in two outings in Arizona. He allowed three runs with six base runners over two innings in his most recent outing on Friday. He allowed four hits, walked two – one of which came around to score – and threw a wild pitch, another sign that Scott’s biggest challenge moving forward will be harnessing his control on a consistent basis. He allowed one unearned run over two innings in his first AFL outing, hitting triple digits with his fastball but also throwing some pitches way out of the strike zone.

Left-hander Keegan Akin, a second-round draft pick last year, has pitched well, posting a 1.50 ERA over six innings in three appearances, all in relief. The 22-year-old is coming off a scoreless three-inning outing in which he allowed just one hit and struck out two. Akin has had success against left-handed hitters, who are 0-for-8 with three strikeouts against him.

Right-hander Jesus Liranzo owns a 14.73 ERA over 3 2/3 innings, but that is mostly because of one ugly outing. He allowed five runs on five hits, including two home runs, over 1 2/3 innings in his second fall outing. But the 22-year-old allowed just one run in two innings over his other two outings.

