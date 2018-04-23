Orioles infielder Tim Beckham leaves game with groin, Achilles injuries

Orioles infielder Tim Beckham left Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians after tweaking his groin following his eighth-inning single, leaving his playing status in question.

Manager Buck Showalter said Beckham aggravated a groin injury he had late in spring training, and had also been dealing with a sore Achilles tendon. Showalter didn’t have any further information on the severity of the injuries, but indicated that there was fear Beckham could be a candidate for the disabled list.

“I'll know a lot more tomorrow and after tonight, but it's a concern,” Showalter said. “I'm a little more concerned about the groin right now. Really both of them.”

Beckham was lifted from a spring training game March 22 — the team’s fourth-to-last Grapefruit League contest — when he initially tweaked his groin, and didn’t play for the remainder of the major league spring training schedule, remaining in Sarasota, Fla., to get innings in a minor league camp game to ensure he’d be ready to be the team’s Opening Day third baseman.

The Achilles injury, however, is a new revelation.

Showalter and head athletic trainer Brian Ebel evaluated Beckham at first base after the eighth-inning single. Beckham remained in the game initially, but was removed after running gingerly from first to second on Manny Machado’s two-out single, replaced by pinch runner Luis Sardiñas.

“He said he felt OK, and then I watched him run to second and it's obvious he wasn't [good]. [Pitcher Andrew] Cashner had his running shoes on. Cashner can really run. He's one of the fastest guys on the club. I would have used him if Sisco had gotten on there [in the ninth inning].”

The Orioles are already without starting second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who is on the disabled list with an oblique injury, and on Monday, Beckham made his third start this season at second base.

If Beckham lands on the disabled list, he would be the team’s sixth player there, joining Mark Trumbo, Zach Britton, Colby Rasmus, Gabriel Ynoa and Schoop. Trey Mancini also missed two games after injuring his right knee sliding into the wall chasing a foul ball, but returned as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning Monday.

The Orioles’ 2-1 loss to the Indians on Monday dropped their record to 6-17.

“I think, honestly when the game starts you put that out of your mind,” first baseman Chris Davis said of the rash of injuries. “Obviously, those guys are big for us and have been in the past, but we understand we have to get the job done without them, and we have guys that are capable of stepping up. I think it’s a group of guys that have been around, that have been together for several years wanting to be the guy to start and wanting to do a little too much.”

Beckham has struggled at the plate, hitting just .179/.247/.262. Going into Monday’s game, Beckham was hitless in eight of his past nine games, going 3-for-28 over that stretch.

The team’s infield options are thin. With Sardiñas already on the big league club, utility infielder Engelb Vielma is the only infielder on the 40-man roster, and he can return only as part of a DL move because he hasn’t been in the minors the mandatory 10 days after being optioned Friday.

