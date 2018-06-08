Orioles rookie battery mates Hess and Wynns provide each other a unique charge

Inside the Orioles clubhouse at Rogers Centre, David Hess scrolled through the scouting reports on his iPad while Austin Wynns studied pages of handwritten notes in a journal. They had clearly prepared for starts together before, having been minor league teammates since three years ago at High-A Frederick. But Thursday night marked the first time Hess and Wynns would be battery mates as major leaguers.

The Orioles’ 5-4 10-inning walk-off loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night was gut-wrenching, but if there was a silver lining, it was the chemistry the two longtime teammates displayed in their first game together as major leaguers.

Hess, making his fifth big league start, held the Blue Jays to one run over six innings. In his past three starts, he has an ERA of 0.96.

Wynns was making just his second major league start behind the plate. He recorded his first big league hit in his first at-bat Tuesday night, and he hit his first major league homer Thursday, and it helped Hess’ cause.

“He’s been with me for the past few years,” Hess said. “I’ve gotten to kind of see him grow and he’s been able to see me grow. Together, it’s been a lot of fun. We’ve definitely grown to learn each other well, and it translates out there, being on the same page. It’s the same game, just a bigger stage. He did a really great job of not letting the game get too big on him and staying true to what he does.”

Hess and Wynns are players Orioles fans are likely to grow to love over time. They’re grinders, but also share a certain charisma. They are still getting their major league footing, and they’ve both made strong first impressions — especially Thursday — but don’t think they were satisfied with the outcome of the game.

“At the end of the day, we are just trying to get wins as a team,” said Hess, who recorded a quality start for the fourth time in his first five major league starts. “At the end of the day it doesn’t matter individually what happens. At the end of the day the team wins are what we care about most. Going out there and doing everything we could, I think we’ll come back tomorrow and be good to go.”

Said Wynns after a game in which his first major league homer, a solo shot in the seventh inning, put Hess in line for the win: “It was a great feeling. We had a few home runs today, but it just sucks with the loss. … I would be happier if we win more, so let’s try to get on the winning side.”

They planned for a better outcome. After they put the iPads and the journals away, the two went to the bullpen to warm up.

“I was like, ‘All right, let’s have some fun today,’ ” Wynns said. “Just had to get through that first inning. And then he just rolled with it after that. He just did a great job today.”

Hess allowed a home run to his first hitter he faced, Curtis Granderson, who won a nine-pitch battle. But it didn’t prevent Hess from maintaining the aggressiveness that manager Buck Showalter has noted after every one of his five starts.

The rookie attacked the zone like a veteran, throwing first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 23 batters he faced.

“Honestly, I had no idea about that,” Hess said when told about his first-pitch strike numbers. “Going out there I was just trying to attack the zone and give my defense a good chance to work. Kind of force contact as much as possible. Actually after that long first inning, knowing that if I was going to get deeper in the game, I had to be real efficient with pitches. We just really focused on going hard at them the whole time. I think we were able to do that.”

After the home run by Granderson, Hess allowed just four more hits. Wynns erased a leadoff walk for him in the fourth, throwing out Teoscar Hernández attempting to steal second. That was a big out, because the Blue Jays loaded the bases later that inning before Hess escaped.

“Me and Wynns were together pretty much each inning going over what happened,” Hess said. “What adjustments we wanted to make going into the next inning. I mean from at-bat to at-bat, even pitch to pitch you are making adjustments and I think he did a great job directing that flow.”

