Gausman pitches nine scoreless innings before Orioles fall, 2-0, to Athletics on homer in 12th

Kevin Gausman pitched nine innings of scoreless, two-hit baseball Saturday. The Orioles lost anyway — 2-0 in 12 innings to the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.

In between the dominant frames from Gausman and Mychal Givens, who fanned five of the six batters he faced, the Orioles singled four times and doubled three times, but struck out a season-high 20 times and stranded 11 while going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

So, when Rule 5 reliever Pedro Araujo served up a one-out single to Jed Lowrie and then a two-run home run to Khris Davis in the 12th, it clinched what anyone who has much experience with these 2018 Orioles suspected might happen: they found a new way to lose.

A starting pitcher tosses nine scoreless innings and not only doesn't get a win, but won't even have a complete game or shutout to show for it on his bubblegum card. The Orioles allowed four hits in 12 innings and lost. They are 8-25, with 11 straight losses on the road and 17 of 20 games overall. No team in baseball is worse.

That Gausman had the best start of his career, with a game score of 92, is a good development no matter the context, even in a season as hopeless as this one appears. But that it comes as part of his best extended run in years is something the Orioles will smile on.

Usually, even the best runs Gausman has features a five-run head-scratcher mixed in with the quality starts.

That's what makes the nine innings Saturday and the five starts that followed it stand out. It's a sliding scale, to be sure, but he's allowed three runs or fewer and pitched at least five innings in each of his last six starts. He hasn't allowed three runs or fewer in this many starts since 2014, when he did so seven consecutive times in late July and August as the Orioles powered their way to a division title.

They are far from that as a whole, but the potential — however many times they've thought this only to watch the regression beat them back to skepticism — of Gausman becoming this reliable and this consistent is a fine consolation.

Gausman did it Saturday without the swing-and-miss stuff that usually carries him to his best success. He struck out only three, and didn't have much command of his slider of splitter. It mattered little.

His fastball was consistently down in the zone, working the corners of an inconsistent strike zone and otherwise staying out of the danger area. It was mostly lazy fly balls right at his outfielders and grounders.

The two hits he allowed were against the shift — a one-out single in the first inning through the vacated right side to Marcus Semien, and a one-out single in the third inning past the lone defender on the left side, Manny Machado, with catcher Bruce Maxwell at the plate.

Otherwise, Gausman's outing was low stress. He had to get an extra out in the third when, on a would-be, 3-6-1 double play, the Orioles were so sure the call on the field of safe at first base would be reversed that everyone but Gausman and first baseman Chris Davis were in the dugout when the umpires upheld the call. He worked around leadoff walks in the fourth and the sixth, and even got an extra out in the third.

He struck out six, walked two, and didn’t allow a runner to reach second base the whole game.

The result is a sixth straight start of three runs or fewer — a run matched only once by Gausman, a seven-start stretch beginning on July 25 that year that saw him post a 3.63 ERA in seven starts. He ended 2016 well, to the tune of a 3.10 ERA over his last 15 starts. But that stretch included four games with five runs allowed. After a miserable start to 2017, he had a 3.41 ERA in his last 15 starts. Four of those featured five runs in, too.

Gausman only has his forgettable 2018 debut — six runs in four innings — weighing down his start to this season. As it stands, this six-start run with a 2.27 ERA has contributed to a 3.30 ERA in 43 2/3 innings overall.

Even one run would have made him a winner. They could have had one in the fourth inning, when Manny Machado hit a leadoff single and would have had a chance to score on a two-out double to center field by Mark Trumbo if he hadn't been caught stealing the batter before. They had two on in the seventh, and two on in the eighth, but left them all. In the eighth, Machado was intentionally walked for the sixth time this year to put two on with one out, but Davis struck out looking and Trumbo popped out.

